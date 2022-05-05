Cornyn introduces bill expanding security for Supreme Court justices as liberal group targets their homes



Sen. John Kornin, a liberal group for R-Texas, Supreme Court justices and their families, has introduced legislation to plan protests at the home of judges.

The law would allow the Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court’s discretion, as well as to create a criminal penalty for those who obstruct or obstruct these duties. Cornin introduced the law the same day that a group calling itself “Ruth St. As” staged a protest outside the home of six conservative judges.

“Attempts by extremist leftists to intimidate Supreme Court justices are not sadly new, but dangerous,” Kornin said in a statement. “We must protect the judges and their families if these protests turn violent.”

Liberal activists have released the home addresses of Justices Amy Connie Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court regularly issues judgments that hurt the rights of women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ + and immigrants,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise to strengthen accountability using a variety of strategies.”

Gadget Clock has been told there is a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak. The team said they would inspect the homes on May 11.

DC Police Department Has erected a fence Around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of growing protests this weekend. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Protests have escalated around the Supreme Court since a draft copy of Justice Alito’s opinion in the Mississippi abortion case was leaked through Politico. The verdict will overturn Rowe v. Wade if four other judges accept it.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have also expressed outrage at the almost unprecedented leak, while Democrats have sounded the alarm in defense of abortion.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, saying the move is a clear attempt to overturn a court ruling.

“Someone, probably someone inside the courtroom, leaked a confidential brief to the press, running a pressure campaign,” McConnell, R-Ky. Says. “The one who did this immoral thing knew what could happen.”