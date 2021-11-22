Corona: 10 crore people did not take second dose, is one dose of vaccine enough and third vaccine is not needed? Learn

In India, the dose of corona is being administered to citizens above 18 years of age, but it is a matter of concern that 100 million people have not taken the second dose of corona. The central government has issued orders to the states and union territories that such people should be given the next dose of vaccine immediately. According to experts, not taking the second dose of the vaccine can also affect herd immunity. Let us have a look at the figures and will one dose be enough?

Is a single dose of the vaccine enough?

No experiment has been done regarding a single dose of corona vaccine. Therefore, it is not known how effective it is to take a single dose of the vaccine. Although a study done on a single dose of Coveshield has found that a single dose of Covishield gives little protection, but for complete protection, you have to give both doses to Corona. Only then your immunity will be strong. On the other hand, if you take only one dose of the vaccine, then you are considered equal to the unvaccinated people. If you do not take the second dose, your immune system will be lower than others.

Figures of those who did not take second dose

In India, there is a gap of 12-16 weeks or 90 days between two doses of CoveShield. At the same time, two doses of Covaxin are vaccinated in a gap of 4-6 weeks or 30 days. According to the data, a total of 10.34 crore people of 17 states have not got second dose. That is, the dose has not been taken even after the date for the second dose has passed. There are 3.92 crore people out of 10.34 crore, whose date of second dose has passed more than 6 weeks. There are 1.57 crores whose doses have been missed for 4-6 weeks and there are about 1.50 crores whose doses have been missed for 2-4 weeks.

Will the first dose have to be taken again after the second dose of the vaccine is over?

There is no such provision that if the time for your second dose has expired, you will have to take the first dose again. You can take another dose whenever you get time. After taking the second dose, you are considered fully vaccinated.