Corona 3rd wave: India set a record in vaccination: India set a record in vaccination

Dr. NK Arora said – It is a matter of pride for the Indian health system to donate one crore corona doses

More than 62,17,06,882 doses of anti-covid vaccines have been given in the country

In India, more people were vaccinated in one day than the population of Switzerland. More than one crore people in the country were vaccinated against corona on Friday, the highest number given in a single day.

The head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Vaccination (NTAGI), Dr. NK Arora said it is a matter of pride for the Indian health system to provide one crore corona doses a day. This will make your battle against Corona stronger.

“With 63,000 vaccination centers, we are able to deliver one crore doses of corona vaccine in a single day,” he said. This number means that we can vaccinate more than the population of Switzerland in one day. Switzerland has a population of about 86 million.

“My congratulations to all the leading workers, vaccinators, nurses, doctors and healthcare providers across the country, including the private sector, for reaching this milestone,” said NK Arora.

According to the Covin website, more than 62,17,06,882 doses of anti-covid vaccines have been given in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the people involved in the vaccination campaign and also those who were vaccinated.

1,00,64,032 doses of corona were given across the country on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that this was an important achievement. At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the figure was a reflection of strong will and the immense potential of the new India. With a visionary and diligent leadership, how can a country set an example to the rest of the world while fighting a successful battle with Corona.

