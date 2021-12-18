Corona: Amidst the fear of Omicron, 86 new cases came in Delhi in a day, highest number of cases in the last five months

So far 25,100 people have died of corona in Delhi. At present, there are 484 active corona patients.

The case of corona has once again started increasing in the country’s capital Delhi. Amidst the fear of Omicron, Delhi has recorded the maximum number of new cases of corona on Saturday in the last five months.

According to the data that came on Saturday evening, the positivity rate in Delhi has been 0.13 percent. At the same time, for the 10th day in a row, no one has died of corona. So far 25,100 people have died in Delhi. At present there are 484 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of which 203 are in home isolation.

According to the data released by the Health Department, 93 corona virus cases were reported in Delhi on 8 July. Delhi is registering a surge in cases amid Omicron fears. The total number of patients infected with Omicron in the capital had increased from 12 on Friday to 22.

So far 14,42,090 corona cases have been registered in Delhi. Of these, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. Talking about Friday, 69 cases were registered in Delhi. In the capital in December, two people died due to corona. At the same time, four deaths occurred in November, seven in October and five in September due to corona.

The Delhi government has now started preparations in full swing against Omicron. The government has dedicated four hospitals:- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max-Saket, Fortis-Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital-Tughlakabad for Omicron infected patients.

Let us inform that according to the data released till 8 am on Saturday in India, 7,145 new cases of corona were reported in 24 hours. At the same time 289 deaths were recorded. The number of active patients is 84,565, the lowest in 18 months. At the same time, 131 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country so far. So far the case of Omicron has been reported in 24 districts of 11 states of India.