Corona ban lifted from Delhi, schools are fully opening from this day, know what decisions were taken

Corona ban lifted from Delhi, schools are fully opening from this day, know what decisions were taken
Night curfew will be abolished in Delhi from February 28. For not wearing a mask, instead of a fine of Rs 2000, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed. Know what is the update regarding the opening of the school.

An important decision has been taken in the meeting on February 25 regarding the guidelines and restrictions of Kovid-19. Corona restrictions in Delhi have been completely removed. That is, the Night Curfew in Delhi has also been abolished now. With this, people will now be able to travel with their families and others without any restrictions. On the other hand, for not applying the mask, a fine of Rs 500 but not Rs 2000 will have to be paid.

During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the restrictions of Corona are being removed, as there has been a significant decline in its numbers for some time. At the same time, people have to face many problems due to these restrictions. Along with this, people are also facing loss in jobs. He said that in such a situation all the restrictions are being withdrawn.

what decisions were taken
It has been said in the DDMA meeting that the night curfew in Delhi will be removed from February 28. Also, now passengers will be able to travel by standing in buses and metros. Apart from this, from April 1, the schools will be completely offline. At the same time, instead of 2 thousand rupees will have to be paid for not wearing a mask. According to ANI, all restrictions will be lifted once there is 1% positivity.

how many cases in 24 hours
In Delhi, 556 new cases of corona have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the infection rate has been 1.10%. 50,591 samples were tested. At the same time, 618 patients recovered, but 6 patients have died. Now there are 2276 active corona patients left in Delhi.


