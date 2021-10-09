Corona can be like a common cold: ‘SARS-CoV-2’ can be like a common cold … Learn a lot about Covid-1 now: NHS Founder: Corona will be like a common cold in the future … NHS founder claims

Corona, which is wreaking havoc all over the world, will be like a common cold in the years to come. This is according to Sir Malcolm Grant, Founding President of the National Health Service of England (NHS). This is another matter that will take time. This is because there is still a lot about the corona virus that is not known.Attending an event here, Grant said India has the opportunity to make significant changes in what is already being done in the healthcare sector.

“The complexities in India are huge. This is because the social situation is different in every state. Investment in the health sector does not always come from the government. The private sector can be a catalyst for change and improvement in India’s healthcare system.

According to a WHO study, India has the highest incidence of corona infection among people up to 1 year of age.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is developing the Covidshield vaccine. It is jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Grant emphasized that in the long run, early diagnosis using modern technology would be the key to combating the disease.

Grant, the chancellor of York University, said that Covid-1 will also be like a common cold in the near future, but it will take time. This is because ‘there is still a lot about the corona virus that we don’t know about.’

He said, ‘This is still a terrible epidemic. The deadly virus still kills 53,000 people a week in the United States. The number of cases is very high in Europe. However, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has decreased.