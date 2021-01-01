Corona case in Kerala: 11th exam in Kerala stopped: 11th exam banned in Kerala

Highlights There were more than 30,000 cases of corona in Kerala on Thursday and Friday

Examinations were to be held in Kerala from September 6

The next hearing in the case is set for September 13.

New Delhi

Corona cases are once again on the rise in the country. More than 40,000 corona cases are coming into the country every day this week except Tuesday. In which more than half of the cases are coming from Kerala state. In such a scenario, the Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala government’s decision and given an interim stay to the 11th exams. The next hearing in the case is set for September 13. The exams were to be held in Kerala from September 6.

There were 45,352 new corona cases in the country on Friday. Of these, only 32,097 new cases of corona have been found in Kerala. There have been 366 deaths in the country. At the same time, 188 people died in Kerala. There are 2,40,186 active cases in Kerala. So far 21,149 people have died in the state. Also on Thursday, 30,007 corona patients were found in Kerala, while more than 45,000 people in the country were infected. In Kerala, the positivity rate has reached 19 per cent. At the same time, the rate in the country is 2.58 per cent. While recovery rates are declining in the country, deaths are on the rise.

Given the growing number of corona cases in Kerala, taking the 11th exam is not dangerous. The cases of corona are increasing day by day in Kerala. Experts are also predicting a third wave in October. In such a situation, the ban imposed by the court on the Eleventh Examination can bring relief to the parents.

Kerala has shortage of covidshield vaccines: Health Minister

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday that doses of Kovishield vaccine have been completely depleted in at least six districts. The government has asked the Center for more doses. The total number of Kovid-19 cases in Kerala reached 41 lakh a day ago.

Kerala corona cases: People living at home are also covid positive, 19% infection rate …

He said there was a shortage of vaccines in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and only 1.4 lakh doses remained in the state stock. However, the minister said all districts have limited stocks of vaccine.