Corona cases in India: Corona cases in India Latest News today: The number of active patients is steadily declining, with 25,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

The number of infected people in the country has risen to 3,24,49,306 after 25,072 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in a single day in India. At the same time, the number of active patients came to 3,33,924, which is 1.03 percent of the total cases. The lowest number of patients under treatment after about 160 days has been reported. The death toll in the country has risen to 4,34,756 after another 389 people died due to the infection, according to the latest figures released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Monday.In the last 24 hours, the number of active patients has decreased by 19,474. The national recovery rate of patients is 97.63 percent. A total of 50,75,51,399 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, out of which 12,95,160 samples were tested on Sunday. According to statistics, the daily infection rate is 1.94 percent, down from three percent in the last 28 days.

A third wave could hit in October, with children fearing more danger; The expert committee submitted a report to the PMO

Weekly positivity rate 1.91%

On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate is 1.91%, which is less than 3% from the last 59 days. A total of 3,16,80,626 people have been infected in the country so far and the Kovid-19 mortality rate is 1.34%. A total of 58.25 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given in the country so far.

On June 23, the cases crossed the Rs 3 crore mark

The number of infected people in the country had crossed 20 lakh on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 last year. At the same time, the total number of cases of infection went up to 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20. In the country, these cases crossed one crore on December 19, two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.