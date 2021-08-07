Corona Cases in India: Coronavirus Cases in Kerala Latest News of Kovid Deaths in Maharashtra Today: Most Corona Patients in the Country from Kerala, Most Deaths in Maharashtra, Find Out What is the Status of the Country

Highlights The corona positivity rate has been 3% lower for the last 19 days

The state of Kerala alone accounts for more than 50% of the total cases of infection.

The death toll from corona in the country has risen to 4.30 lakh

New Delhi

In 24 hours, 40,120 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. Since these new cases, the total number of corona virus infections has risen to 3,21,17,826. At the same time, the recovery rate of infected people was 97.46 percent, the highest ever. The death toll from the epidemic rose to 4,30,254 after another 585 people died on Wednesday.

The number of active patients in the country has come down to 3,85,227. This is 1.20% of the total cases of infection. This is the lowest since March last year. There may be more cases of infection in Kerala but the number of deaths due to corona is higher in Maharashtra.

Positivity rate less than 3% from 19 days

According to the Ministry of Health, the country’s daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04% on Wednesday. It has remained below 3% for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.13%. The number of people cured of the disease has risen to 3,13,02,345 while the death rate is 1.34%.

Most deaths in Maharashtra

Another 585 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to ministry figures. Of these, 208 died in Maharashtra and 160 in Kerala. For the first time since July 31, the death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 200. The outbreak has so far killed 4,30,254 people in the country. Of these, 1,34,572 died in Maharashtra, 36,911 in Karnataka, 34,428 in Tamil Nadu, 25,068 in Delhi, 22,780 in Uttar Pradesh, 18,280 in Kerala and 18,268 in West Bengal.

The positivity rate in Kerala is more than 14%

More than 50% of corona cases in the country are coming from Kerala alone. As many as 21,445 new cases of corona virus were reported in the state on Thursday, leaving 160 dead. Since then, the total number of infected people in the state has risen to 36,31,638, while the death toll from Kovid-19 has risen to 18,280. In Kerala, the infection rate is 14.73 per cent.

In Maharashtra, 6,388 new cases of Kovid-19 have been detected. This information was given in the bulletin released on Thursday. After 6,388 new cases of infection in Maharashtra, the number of infected people has increased to 63,75,390. At the same time, the death toll rose to 1,34,572 after the deaths of another 208 patients. After a gap of four days, more than 6,000 new infections have been reported in the state.

Apart from this, a new trend is emerging in the state. In about 9 districts of Kerala, many people who have taken both doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have contracted corona. According to the report, 40,000 cases of infection have been reported so far. The State Pathanamthitta report is the most worrying. Here, 14,974 people who took one dose of the vaccine and 5,042 people who took both doses were found to be corona positive.

First death due to Delta Plus type in Mumbai

The first case of death has been reported from the Delta Plus strain of Corona virus in Mumbai. A 63-year-old woman died in the city after suffering from a lung infection. The older woman had received both doses of the corona vaccine. She was diagnosed with Delta Plus on Wednesday by Genome Sequencing. This is the first case of death in Mumbai and the second case of death from Delta Plus type in Maharashtra. There are currently 65 Delta Plus cases in the state, of which 11 are in Mumbai alone.

The Sputnik light vaccine will be launched in September

The indigenous single-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ vaccine will be launched in September. Panacea Biotech has recently submitted the relevant documents to the Indian Drug Regulatory Authority. The company has sought approval for emergency use of the vaccine. The vaccine is up to 80% effective in clinical trials. The vaccine is partnered with Panacea Biotech and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Experts say that Sputnik Lite will initially be available in India in limited quantities. It is estimated to cost Rs 750.

