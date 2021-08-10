Corona cases in India: Coronavirus latest news today: The lowest number of active patients in 151 days in the country, 34,457 new cases of corona in 24 hours, 375 deaths

Highlights The positivity rate dropped to 2%, down from 3% for the last 26 days

The number of active patients dropped to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days

Corona’s weekly infection rate also improved to 1.98%

New Delhi

The total number of infected people rose to 3,23,93,286 on Saturday after 34,457 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country. At the same time, the number of patients undergoing treatment fell to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days. As of Saturday morning, the death toll had reached 4,33,64 and another 355 people had been killed, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active patients was reduced to 3.61 lakh

The ministry said the number of active patients fell to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days and 1.12 per cent of total cases of infection, the lowest since March 2020. At the same time, the recovery rate is 97.54 percent, the highest since March last year. The number of patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 has dropped by 2,265 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is less than 3% from 26 days

The daily rate of infection was reported to be two percent. In the last 26 days it is less than 3%. The weekly infection rate was 1.98%. For the past 57 days, it has been less than three percent. On Friday, 17,21,205 samples were tested to detect Covid-19. With this, the number of samples tested so far has reached 50,45,76,158. The number of patients cured of the disease has increased to 3,15,97,982 while the mortality rate is 1.34%.

On June 23, the total number of cases crossed the Rs 3 crore mark.

According to the ministry, 57.61 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given under the nationwide vaccination drive. The number of Kovid-19 cases in India has gone up to 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It had crossed Rs 60 lakh on September 28 and Rs 70 lakh on October 11. 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The number of infection cases in the country had crossed two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.