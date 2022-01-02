Corona cases increasing, increasing restrictions

In the country, 27,553 cases of corona virus infection were registered in 24 hours. These are the highest number of corona cases in the country in a single day after October 1. On October 1, 26,727 cases were registered in the country. The cases of infection in the country have increased to 3,48,89,132. At the same time, after the death of 284 more patients, the death toll has increased to 4,81,770.

The Union Health Ministry said that the cases being treated for infection have increased to 1,22,801, which is 0.35 percent of the total cases of infection. The national rate of recovery of patients is 98.27 percent. The ministry said that there has been an increase of 18,020 in the number of patients undergoing treatment in 24 hours. The daily infection rate is 2.55 percent and the weekly infection rate is 1.35 percent.

The ministry informed that the number of people who have become infection free has increased to 3,42,84,561. According to the data, out of 284 cases of death due to infection in the country in 24 hours, 241 cases are from Kerala and nine cases are from West Bengal. So far, a total of 4,81,770 people have died due to infection in the country, out of which 1,41,533 in Maharashtra, 48,035 in Kerala, 38,340 in Karnataka, 36,784 in Tamil Nadu, 25,108 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh and 19,773 in West Bengal. Death has happened.

Vaccination of teenagers will start from today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that states and union territories should take necessary measures, including setting up of separate immunization centers, to avoid mixing of anti-coronavirus vaccines during immunization of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Vaccination of children in this age group will start from Monday. As of 8 pm on Sunday, 6.79 lakh adolescents across the country had registered for the vaccination. According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, people in the age group of 15-18 will be given only Covaxin.

In addition to Covaxin, the Kovashield and Sputnik vaccines are being given to the adult population of the country. Mandaviya also interacted online with Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of States and Union Territories and Additional Chief Secretaries of Health. Mandaviya said that to avoid mixing up of vaccines during vaccination, there should be separate Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Center (CVC), separate session venue, separate queue and separate vaccination team.

States and Union Territories have been advised to share their requirement of vaccine by making district wise estimation of beneficiaries through CoVin and planning for Covaxin distribution to the already identified sites, the statement said. Mandaviya reviewed public health preparedness for COVID-19 and the progress of the National Immunization Campaign in view of the increasing cases of Omicron polymorphism. Mandaviya said the Omicron polymorph is highly contagious, due to which the high rise in cases could overwhelm the medical system. The statement said that the Union Minister advised the states to leave no stone unturned in improving the infrastructure in view of the huge increase in the cases of corona, so that India can avoid this episode of the epidemic. Mandaviya said that in this regard, despite the different variants of COVID, the preparedness and safety measures are the same. He urged the States and UTs to re-activate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen the monitoring and control mechanism.

Bengal, Chandigarh, Haryana increased restrictions

West Bengal, Chandigarh and Haryana have issued orders to increase some restrictions to prevent the spread of infection due to the huge increase in the cases of corona infection. Under this, West Bengal has implemented the order to close all educational institutions and reduce the attendance of personnel up to 50 percent in offices. Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services would be allowed in the state between 10 pm and 5 am till January 15. The Chief Secretary said that academic activities in all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from Monday. Only administrative activities will be allowed with 50 percent capacity. He said that the decision regarding the board examination will be taken by the concerned board. Flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will operate only twice a week (Monday and Friday) and no flights from UK will be allowed.

On the other hand, some restrictions have been imposed in Chandigarh to prevent the spread of corona infection. According to the Chandigarh Administration, hotels, tea shops, restaurants, wedding venues etc. will be able to call people up to 50 percent capacity. Here only people who have taken both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine will be given entry. At the same time, due to Corona, Haryana has issued new guidelines for restrictions. Now schools, colleges, coaching institutes and Anganwadi centers will remain closed across the state. Anti-coronavirus vaccination has also been made mandatory in Haryana. Only 100 people will be able to gather for marriage and other programs. These orders will be in force from January 2 to 12.