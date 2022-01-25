Corona cases less than three lakh after five days

Till 10.30 pm on Monday night, 2,52,197 cases of corona virus infection were reported in 33 states and union territories in the country, while 558 people died due to infection. There have been less than three lakh cases in the country after five days. Due to less investigation on weekends, the number of corona cases is less. These figures were released by the health departments of the states and union territories. These figures do not include figures for Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep.

Karnataka recorded the highest number of corona virus infection cases in the country. According to the Karnataka Health Department, 46,426 cases were reported in the state and 32 people died. 30,215 in Tamil Nadu, 28,286 in Maharashtra, 11,159 in Uttar Pradesh, 10,585 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,480 in Rajasthan, 6,007 in Haryana, 5,902 in Assam, 5,778 in Punjab, 5,760 in Delhi, 5,394 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,546 in West Bengal, Chhattisgarh 4,509, Uttarakhand 3,064, Bihar 1,821, Himachal Pradesh 1,766, Goa 1,387, Puducherry 1,130, Arunachal Pradesh 668, Chandigarh 568 cases.

21 cases of Omicron subfamily ‘BA.2’ found in Indore

A laboratory test of a private medical institute in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has found 21 cases of BA.2 sub-lineage (sublineage) of the Omicron polymorph of corona virus during 18 days. Patients infected with this sub-lineage include six children. Of these 21 patients, 15 adults had already taken both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

According to Vinod Bhandari, Founder President, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAMS), Indore, 21 cases of BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron polymorph of corona virus in our Molecular Virology Diagnostic and Research Lab, recognized by the Central Government. have met. The receipt of these cases has started from January 6. He said that out of 21 cases of BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron polymorphism, the effect on lungs of six patients ranged from 1% to 50%. According to him, out of these 21 patients, three are hospitalized while 18 others have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. Of these 21 patients, 15 adults had already taken both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

88 percent cases in Mumbai are from Omicron

In the genome sequencing conducted in the country’s financial capital Mumbai, the Omicron polymorph of the corona virus has been found in 88 percent of the samples. This analysis suggests that the Omicron polymorph is becoming dominant over Delta. The Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai had conducted genome sequencing of samples from a total of 363 corona infected, of which 320 or 88 percent of the samples have been found to have Omicron polymorphism.

In last month’s genome sequencing, Omicron was found in only 55 percent of the samples. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has said in its latest bulletin that the Omicron polymorphism is at the stage of community transmission in the country and it has become dominant in the metropolitan cities which are witnessing a sharp increase in corona cases. INSACOG, a group formed by the government to analyze the genome sequencing of corona, also said that the presence of the infectious subgenera BA.2 of Omicron has been found in the country.

,The relatives of Corona victims have the right to be compensated.

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that it is a matter of right for the kin of Kovid-19 victims to get ex-gratia and they should not be denied it. A bench of Chief Justice Diwakar Dutta and Justice MS Karnik directed the Maharashtra government to find out why claims for ex-gratia/compensation money made through post or by other means are being delayed or denied. Used to be.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by local organization Prameya Welfare Foundation. The petition, inter alia, has requested that the state government should be directed that filling the online form should not be mandatory for getting compensation and ex-gratia should also be given to those who are claiming it by post or by other means. .

Advocate Sumedha Rao, appearing for the petitioner organisation, told the court that most of the claimants are slum dwellers or poor people, who find it difficult to fill up forms and submit documents online. BMC’s counsel told the court that so far 34,000 applications for compensation have been received, out of which 16,884 applications have been sent to the disaster management department for approval and payment.

There are some problems in other applications like .. address not complete, information not complete etc., whereas applications from outside the jurisdiction of BMC are being sent to the concerned authority. Rao, however, said that the reasons for the rejection of their applications or not providing the status of their applications were not being given to the applicants. The court listed the matter for Thursday, giving time to the state government to get necessary directions in the matter.