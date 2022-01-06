Corona continues to wreak havoc in Delhi, 15,097 new cases, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot COVID positive

In view of the increasing cases of corona, the Delhi government has reopened the Kovid-Care Centers. Dr. Shubhangi of ‘Doctors for You’ Foundation told that 100 oxygen beds have been arranged by the organization.

The corona virus has gained a tremendous speed in the capital of the country, Delhi. In the last 24 hours in Delhi, 15,097 new cases of infection with corona virus have been reported and 6 people have also died during this period. The total active cases in Delhi has increased to 31,498. While the positivity rate has reached 15.34 percent.

In view of the increasing cases of corona, the Delhi government has ordered to increase the Kovid beds in its 9 hospitals from the existing 3,316 to 4,350. On Wednesday, 10,665 cases were reported in Delhi. Apart from Delhi, the cases of corona have also increased in Maharashtra.

36,265 new Kovid cases in Maharashtra: 36,265 new covid cases were reported in Maharashtra today while 13 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. During this 8,907 patients were discharged. The number of active cases in the state has increased to 1,14,847. At the same time, 79 cases of Omicron were also reported in Maharashtra today.

Kovid Care Centers reopened: Meanwhile, in view of the increasing cases of corona, the Delhi government has reopened the Kovid-Care Centers. Dr. Shubhangi of ‘Doctors for You’ Foundation told that 100 oxygen beds have been arranged by the organization. Patients with moderate oxygen level between 90-95 can be admitted here, while patients with complications can be taken to other places.

The Health Minister met the infected doctors-health workers: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya meets doctors and health workers who have tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS Delhi. The Health Minister said, “Many of our doctors, health workers have been affected by Corona while treating patients, I pray for their good health.”

Odisha government issued new guidelines: In view of the increasing cases of corona, the Orissa government has issued new guidelines. Police Commissioner S.K. Priyadarshi said that night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am from tomorrow. Restrictions have been extended. Police and administration will take strict steps if the instructions are not followed.

This evening I got my covid test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Kovid test done. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot infected with Corona: CM Ashok Gehlot has been found infected with Coronavirus. The CM shared this information through his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Today evening I got my Kovid test done which has come positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. All the people who came in contact with me today are requested to isolate themselves and get their Kovid test done.

Let us inform that in the last 24 hours, 90,928 new cases of corona virus were reported across the country. Whereas in the last 24 hours, 325 people died due to the infection of this epidemic. The total cases of corona in the country have increased to 3,51,09,286, out of which the number of active cases is 2,85,401.