Corona: Cricket postponed till August 1 in England; But despite 12 players getting infected, football got the green signal.

There is some happy news for sports fans in England. The English Premier League, which was halted for three months due to Coronavirus, will be played from June 17. That too when 12 of its members have been found to be Corona positive. At the same time, the England and Wales Cricket Board has disappointed the fans. The ECB has suspended domestic cricket in England until 1 August due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the fourth time the ECB has decided to discontinue domestic cricket.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “We have agreed to restart the Premier League from 17 June.” But this date cannot be confirmed until all our security requirements are met. Our priority is the health of all participants and supporters. According to the league, all the remaining 92 matches of the tournament will be broadcast in the UK on existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime. According to media reports, all 20 clubs of the Premier League voted unanimously in this matter.

No matches have been played in the EPL since March 9 due to the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The last match of the EPL was between Leicester and Aston Villa. In that match, Leicester won 4–0 over Aston Villa. According to reports, the first two matches of the league, which resumes from June 17, will be played between Aston Villa and Sheffield United and between Manchester City and Arsenal.

It is also worth mentioning here that 2,752 tests of Corona have been done so far in the English Premier League (EPL). In this 12 players or members have been found positive. A statement issued by the English Football League (EFL) said that players or club staff found positive will now quarantine themselves for 7 days according to its guidelines. Only players or members who come negative will be allowed to use the training facilities.



Although football is starting in England, the ECB has postponed the start of the professional domestic cricket season till August 1. The Board confirms that the professional domestic cricket season has been postponed by one month, the ECB said. Now there will be no domestic cricket before August 1. However, the ECB can restore international cricket to a biologically safe state. The England team has to play the series against West Indies in July.