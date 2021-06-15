Corona Death Compensation Breaking News Today: In case of Corona Death Compensation, the amount will be transferred directly within 30 days after verification of documents.

In case of death due to covid, a provision of Rs 50,000 has been made by the state government after submission of covid’s death certificate. The affidavit filed by the Center in the Supreme Court said that in case of death due to Kovid, the state government would pay compensation from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). In the apex court, the petitioner had said that Rs 4-4 lakh should be paid to the relatives of the deceased in case of death due to covid, while the apex court had said that it could not issue directions to the central government that it should reimburse such amount.

An affidavit has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Union Home Ministry, stating that the National Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines for fixing the ex-gratia amount as per the Supreme Court order dated June 30, 2021. Kovid has given a case of death. Under this, it has been stated that in case of death due to covid, the documents issued in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and ICMR will be considered covid death. That is, in case of death due to covid according to the guidelines, the cause of death should be covid in the death certificate issued and compensation will be paid accordingly. For this, NDMA 2016 has issued guidelines to pay Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the relatives of the deceased in case of death due to Kovid epidemic.

Referring to the NDMA guidelines of the Central Government, the Supreme Court has been told that deaths due to Kovid Saathi are still ongoing. The epidemic is not over yet. There is still uncertainty about the new type. There is also the possibility of a covid wave in the future. Many schemes are currently underway. As the uncertainty of the Kovid epidemic persists, it is also important to have a balance of funds in the SDRF fund so that it can be utilized in a timely manner.

For the ex-gratia amount, Kovid would have to submit a death certificate, the Supreme Court was told. The money will be disbursed by the State Government from SDRF and disbursed by the District Disaster Management Authority. For this, the claimant will submit the required documents and death certificate before the concerned authority and it will be verified after the document is prepared and he will be given gratitude within 30 days. This amount will be linked to the base and the family of the deceased will receive the amount through the director benefit transfer process.

The apex court in its landmark order on June 30 had said that the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) should formulate guidelines within six weeks to compensate the families of those who died due to covid. The apex court had ruled that it was the statutory duty of the NDMA to formulate guidelines that minimum compensation should be paid in case of death due to covid.

Guidelines for execution of death certificate

In the apex court, the Center had said that in case of death related to Kovid, the ICMR and the Ministry of Health have issued guidelines on the issuance of death certificates. In case of death due to covid, a medical certificate will be issued to the relatives of the deceased and the cause of death will be written. The guidelines state that Kovid was discharged from the hospital after confirmation, although death outside the hospital within 30 days of the trial will be considered Kovid’s death.