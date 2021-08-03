Corona has engulfed more than 200 million people worldwide, Delta variant reaches 135 countries

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the highly contagious delta form of Kovid-19 has now surfaced in 135 countries and by next week the total global cases of corona virus infection will cross 200 million. In the Kovid-19 global epidemiological update released by WHO on August 3, it was told that beta form has been reported in 132 countries and gamma form in 81 countries. It said that alpha form has been found in 182 countries, regions or regions, whereas cases of delta form found in India for the first time have now been reported in 135 countries.

It was told in the update that it has been more than a month since the global number of new cases has increased, in which from July 26 to August 1 last week, more than 40 lakh cases have been reported. It said, “This increase in cases is due to a significant increase in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the West Pacific region, which have increased by 37 percent and 33 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week, while the cases in the South-East Asian region. increased to nine percent. Overall, this week there were 64 thousand deaths from Kovid-19 worldwide, which is eight percent less than last week.

However, in the West Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean regions, new cases of death have decreased by 48 percent and 31 percent, respectively, compared to last week. It was told in the update that the total cases of infection reported from all over the world have now reached 197 million and the cases of death have reached close to 42 lakhs. “If this trend continues, then by next week the cases of infection worldwide will cross 200 million.”

Country-wise, the highest number of new cases were reported in the US (5,43,420 new cases, up nine percent) last week. This is followed by India (2,83,923 new cases, a seven percent increase), Indonesia (2,73,891 new cases, a five percent decrease), Brazil (2,47,830 new cases, a 24 percent decrease) and Iran (2,06,722 new cases). cases, a 27 percent increase) were reported.

New cases in the Southeast Asia region increased by nine percent over the previous week (about 8,41,000 cases) while the weekly death toll remained the same (22,000 deaths) as last week.

The highest number of new cases in the region are from India (2,83,923 new cases, 20.6 new cases per one lakh, an increase of seven percent), Indonesia (2,73,891 new cases, per 100,000 new cases, a decrease of five percent) and Thailand (1 ,18,012 new cases, 169.1 new cases per one lakh, an increase of 26 percent) have been reported. 80 percent of the cases reported from this region are from India, Indonesia and Thailand.

