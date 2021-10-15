Corona havoc on Neymar Jr: T-shirt changed after match, dream of playing Champions League final may be broken

A mistake made by Brazil’s star footballer Neymar Jr during the match can cost him dearly. His years of dreams may be shattered. Actually, Neymar has violated the Kovid-19 protocol of the UEFA Champions League. They can be asked to stay in quarantine for 12 days as a punishment. If this happens, then his dream of playing in the final of the Champions League may be shattered. Neymar’s club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reached the final for the first time in the 65-year history of the Champions League.

In the final, PSG will face Bayern Munich or French club Lyon. These two teams will face each other in the second semi-final to be held in Lisbon on Wednesday. France’s top club PSG has finally made it to the final of Europe’s top club football competition after 110 Champions League matches. No other club has had to wait for so many matches to reach the final before. The previous record was held by Arsenal. Arsenal reached the final between 1971–2006 after playing 90 matches.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that PSG forward Neymar is indeed a football sensation, but his temperament and undisciplined attitude may stop him from reaching his true potential. Neymar swaps his shirt with German club Marcel Helstenberg after a 3-0 win against Leipzig in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

According to UEFA’s coronavirus protocol, shirts are not allowed to be replaced by anyone. Neymar has clearly violated protocol. In such a situation, the UEFA committee can take disciplinary action against this star player of Brazil.

As reported by The Sun, protocol states that if a player is found guilty of swapping shirts with a player from another team, he can be sentenced to 12 days of self-quarantine. If that happens, Neymar will not be able to face the winner of the Bayern Munich vs Lyon match in Sunday’s final.

Neymar’s absence could also affect PSG’s chances of becoming champions for the first time. Neymar also has a big credit for PSG reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League. He had a brilliant performance in the match against Leipzig in the semi-finals.