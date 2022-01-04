Corona hot spot becoming Delhi’s hospital, 72 more doctors got infected in Bihar

Corona vaccination of 15 to 18 year old children has started from January 3 in the country. Tuesday is the second day of vaccination. Let us inform that on the first day on Monday, about 40 lakh children were given the corona vaccine.

Corona: There is an increase in corona cases in the country. It is believed that now the third wave of this epidemic has started. Let us inform that on Monday, January 3, a total of 33,750 new cases of corona were registered across the country. At the same time, 1700 cases of the new variant of the virus Omicron were found. These cases were reported in 23 states and union territories.

In view of the increasing threat from Corona, the Center on Monday allowed 50 percent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home.

NMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Binod Kumar Singh said on Monday, “72 more doctors from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19.”