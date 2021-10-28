Corona: How high is your risk of getting infected from a friend who is not vaccinated? Learn

In New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), people have resumed going to offices and socializing after easing lockdowns, while many are yet to be vaccinated .

Many who have been vaccinated are concerned about coming into contact with people who have not been vaccinated. They can come in contact with people who have not been vaccinated while traveling on trains and in places like supermarkets. Apart from this, they may also come in contact with people who have not been vaccinated in pubs and restaurants after the further relaxation of Kovid restrictions from December 1.

The question may arise in the minds of some people that why would a person who has been vaccinated be worried about the immunization status of another person? After getting vaccinated, the chances of a person getting infected himself and due to it infecting other people are also reduced. Although vaccination provides strong protection against serious infections, some people may still need to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

How likely is the vaccinated person to be infected with the corona virus by coming in contact with a person who has not been vaccinated? A recent report from the Victorian Department of Health found that non-vaccinated people are 10 times more likely to become infected than those who have not.

If I spend time with someone who isn’t vaccinated, there’s a chance they might get infected and infect me, but if they’ve been vaccinated, they’re 10 times less likely to get infected and I The chances of getting infected from them will also be halved. That is, if the risk of getting infected from a person who has been vaccinated is 20 times less than from a person who is not vaccinated.

This calculation depends on the type of vaccine and how much time has elapsed since the vaccination. How to protect people who cannot be vaccinated? Some people have not been vaccinated because they are either under age or have a disease that makes them impossible to vaccinate. There are some people who have weak immunity. In such a situation, even after taking both the doses, they cannot get protection from infection like other people in the community. These people can be protected by getting more and more people vaccinated.

If unvaccinated people come in contact with people who have been vaccinated, they are also less likely to get infected. Apart from this, people who are not vaccinated can reduce the risk by wearing a mask, washing hands and taking other similar precautions.

Does Rapid Antigen Testing Help? Some suggest that people who do not want to be vaccinated can be tested frequently to prevent the spread of infection. If you have done a rapid antigen test at your home, there is a 64 percent chance that you will be infected with this test.

Rapid antigen testing can detect about two-thirds of cases. If you go to a place where everyone has had a rapid antigen test and the test results confirm they are not infected, the risk of infection will drop threefold. Rapid testing may reduce the risk, but it cannot replace vaccines. If these two are used together, it will be more beneficial.

