Corona III wave: In some states, immunization rates are very low for the elderly population, experts say that the third wave of corona will be limited where vaccination is low or the impact is less at the time of previous waves, low 60+ The number of vaccinations in some states is alarming: UP, Bihar, Punjab … The third wave of corona will come first in these states, find out why there is a danger

Corona III wave: In some states, immunization rates are very low for the elderly population

Although corona vaccination has accelerated recently, in some states the low vaccination of people over the age of 60 has become a matter of concern. Especially when there is a risk of a third wave of corona. The elderly have the highest risk of corona infection. It is feared that the third wave of corona is the highest in these states.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the corona vaccine has been found to be low in people over 60 years of age. This was discovered by ORF’s Kovid vaccine tracker. Accordingly, some states have very low vaccine coverage per 1,000 population in this age group. The ORF has analyzed the data up to 27 August.



The national average of vaccination for people over 60 is 947.13. That is, about 947 out of 1000 people in this bracket have been vaccinated. However, in Tamil Nadu, UP and West Bengal the same average is 523.05 doses, 651.12 and 853.48. These three states have a population of over one crore aged in this age group.

… so has the third wave of corona come? Early signs, ICMR claims

According to ORF Tracker, there are 1.45 crore people over the age of 60 in Maharashtra. But, 951.12 out of 1000 such people in the state have been given a dose of corona. This is slightly better than the national average.

Oumman C Kurien, Senior Fellow-Health Initiative at ORF, said, ‘The next wave of corona will be limited to states where there is less vaccine or which has been less affected by corona in previous waves. If the vaccination of the elderly remains low, the first and second waves may again appear as a major tragedy.

Kurien said states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab have the highest proportion of elderly population. However, vaccine coverage is low. These states may face challenges in the next wave. Therefore, they will have to rapidly vaccinate the elderly population.

As of August 27, 61.6% of the population over the age of 60 had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the ORF’s analysis. At the same time, 31.4% are older people who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

The third wave of corona will reach Shige in October-November, scientists warn, with 1 million cases expected daily

The Center is putting pressure on the states to increase vaccinations in this category. Seeing this, the speed of vaccination has also increased recently. However, focusing on the first vaccine, it is not clear to what extent the elderly population was vaccinated.

A total of 66.15 crore doses have been given to people across the country till 9 pm on Wednesday. In Union Territories like Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar, vaccine coverage is good for a population of 1000 among the elderly.

Other ailments are more common in the elderly. This is why their vaccination is so important. Without vaccinations, the risk of dying from the infection increases for them. The vaccine has been shown to be effective in reducing the severity of infections and preventing death.