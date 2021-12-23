Corona: In 340 days, 40 percent of the population got both doses of corona vaccine, Congress leader raised questions by sharing chart

Gaurav Vallabh has tried to surround the central government, questioning the vaccination to be done according to the total population and its speed.

The central government has emphasized on expediting the vaccination to prevent the spread of the new variant Omicron across the country. Efforts are being made to give both doses of the vaccine to as many people as possible. According to the latest information, 60 percent of the eligible population in India has been fully vaccinated against Kovid-19 so far. At the same time, Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh has raised questions on this by sharing a chart of vaccination.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “A milestone has been achieved, congratulations to India. Due to the public participation and dedicated efforts of our health workers, more than 60 per cent of the eligible population of the country has been fully vaccinated.”

However, Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh questioned the pace of vaccination and said that why are we lagging behind the average of the world and Asia? Sharing a chart, Gaurav Vallabh wrote, “Today 340 days have been completed since the start of vaccination. So far, we have been able to vaccinate only 40% of the population with both doses, while China has given both doses to 83 percent of its population.

Today 340 days have been completed since the vaccination started. So far we have been able to vaccinate only 40% of the population with both doses, while China has given both doses to 83% of its population. 55% of Asia’s and 48% of the world’s population have received both doses. Why are we behind the world and Asia average in vaccination? pic.twitter.com/PMjmX2hOtm – Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) December 23, 2021

Gaurav Vallabh tried to surround the central government, questioning the vaccination and its speed according to the total population and said, “55% of the population of Asia and 48% of the world’s population have received both doses. Why are we lagging behind the world and Asia averages in vaccination?

The chart shared by the Congress leader shows that China has completely vaccinated 82.64 percent of the population till December 19. At the same time, the world average is 47.83 percent, the vaccination average in Asia is 54.65 percent, while according to the chart, 40 percent of the population in India is fully vaccinated. Let us inform that at present, people are being vaccinated in India using Covaccine, Covishield, Sputnik V Vaccine.