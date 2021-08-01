Corona In The World, Danger Of Fourth Wave In Canada

Early lifting of restrictions and not getting enough people vaccinated could be the cause of the fourth wave.

New Delhi. The danger of a fourth wave of corona is looming in Canada. The country’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says that the fourth wave of the epidemic will arrive by the end of the summer. The dangerous reason behind this is the Delta variant. According to Tam, this could be due to the early lifting of restrictions and not enough people getting vaccinated.

He said the strong vaccination rate has helped reduce hospitalizations and deaths. But vaccinations must increase further to protect hospitals and the health care system from renewed pressure.

He urged young adults to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. He said that the country is lagging behind in the matter of vaccination among people of this age group. According to TAM, 63 million people in Canada have not received the first dose of the vaccine and 5 million have not received the second dose.