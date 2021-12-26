Corona infection continues to increase, 290 cases in Delhi, one patient died

Corona infection cases continue to rise in Delhi. The Health Department said in the report released on Sunday that 290 cases of infection have been reported on Sunday and one person has died, while the infection rate has increased to 0.55 percent. An increase of 0.12 percent was seen in the rate of infection in one day. On the other hand, 249 cases of infection were reported on Saturday and the infection rate was 0.43 percent. According to the Health Department, with this the number of infected in Delhi has increased to 14,43,352 and the number of dead has also increased to 25,105. There are currently 1,103 under-treatment patients in the capital, of whom 583 are in home isolation. In the last few days, cases of infection have increased in Delhi amid the threat of Omicron polymorphism of Corona.

According to the data, 180 new cases of corona were reported on Friday, which was the highest number of a day since June 16. However, no patient died of the epidemic on Friday. According to the data, on June 16, 212 cases of corona were reported. At the same time, 255 cases were reported on June 13, the infection rate was 0.35 percent and 23 patients died on that day. On the other hand, 68 patients of Omicron, the polymorph of Corona, are under treatment at Loknayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital in the capital, while 40 patients have been discharged. A senior hospital official informed on Sunday that most of the discharged patients were those who did not have symptoms of the disease, while two-three patients had mild symptoms. He said that no patient suffering from Omicron polymorphism has needed the help of oxygen so far. Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said that at present 68 patients of Omicron are admitted.

Night curfew may be announced today

In view of the increase in the cases of corona infection, the Delhi government has decided to impose night curfew from Monday. Delhi government gave this information. However, the official written order in this regard was not received till the writing of the news late on Sunday night. According to the government, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm to 5 am on Monday. Corona cases have increased in Delhi. At the same time, the cases of Omicron, a polymorph of Corona, are also increasing. Explain that night curfew has also been implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

Omicron cases have increased to 495 in the countrya

So far 495 cases of Omicron, a new variant of the corona virus, have been registered in the country. Omicron cases These cases were reported in 19 states and union territories. Cases of this polymorphic form of corona have also been reported in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry told at 8 am on Sunday that so far 422 cases of Omicron have been registered in the country. Of these, 130 people have become healthy or have gone abroad, the rest are on page 8. As of 8 pm, the highest number of 141 cases of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra. After this, 79 cases have been reported in Delhi, 57 in Kerala, 49 in Gujarat, 41 in Telangana, 34 in Tamil Nadu and 31 in Karnataka. Apart from this, 22 cases have been registered in Rajasthan, eight in Odisha, six each in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, four in Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Chandigarh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. has gone.

Eight cases of Omicron in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday that eight cases of Omicron have been reported in Indore of the state. Of these patients, six have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, while two are undergoing treatment. He said that recently around 3,000 people returned to Indore from abroad and 26 of them were found infected with corona. First case of Omicron in Himachal Pradesh The first case of Omicron form has been reported in Himachal Pradesh. State Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi gave this information. He said that on December 12, a 45-year-old woman was found infected with Omicron in Mandi district.