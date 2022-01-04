Corona infection picks up pace, Delhi will remain closed for weekend

Amidst the growing threat of corona infection and Omicron polymorphism in the country, strictness has been increased in the capital Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

Amidst the growing threat of corona infection and Omicron polymorphism in the country, strictness has been increased in the capital Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Kerala and many restrictions have been announced. To prevent the spread of infection, it has been decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi. In Chhattisgarh, orders have been issued for the closure of public places in areas with more than four percent infection. Haryana government has decided to work in government offices at 50 percent capacity.

A system of bandh (curfew) has been implemented in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday. After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told that during this time all government offices in Delhi except essential services will remain closed and government employees will work from home. It is to be known that since the cases of infection have already increased in Delhi, the system of night bandh is in force. Whereas in the private sector, only 50 percent of the employees will come for work during this period. To protect public transport from infection, the government has decided that metro and bus services will now run with 100 percent capacity.

Night curfew, educational institutions will remain closed in Punjab: After increasing cases of infection, the Punjab government decided to impose night curfew, close educational institutions and operate cinemas with 50 percent capacity in the state. According to government orders, the movement of people for all non-essential activities will be restricted from 10 pm to 5 am within the municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab.

Apart from this, all educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities and ‘coaching centers’ will remain closed. While bars, cinemas, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos will be operated with 50 per cent capacity. Complete vaccination of all employees of these institutions has been made mandatory. Apart from this, only employees who have got complete vaccination will be allowed to go to government and private offices, workplaces, factories. All these restrictions will continue in Punjab till January 15.

Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed schools to extend the night curfew by two hours and declare January 15 as a holiday for students up to class 10th. Corona curfew will now be effective from 10 pm to 6 am in the state from Thursday.

Prohibition in districts with more infection in Chhattisgarh: In view of the increasing cases of corona infection in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered to keep public places closed and impose night restrictions in districts with more than four percent infection rate. According to officials, there will be a ban on non-commercial activities from 10 pm to 6 am. Section 144 has been imposed in such places and action will be taken under the provisions of the Epidemic Act. All schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, swimming pools and public places in the districts should be closed. Processions, rallies, group gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sporting events have been directed to be banned in all districts of the state. It has been said in the orders that meeting with the owners of goods, wholesalers, owners of gyms, cinemas and theatres, hotel-restaurants, swimming pools, auditoriums, marriage buildings to ensure that these places have only one capacity out of the total capacity. One-third of the people should be allowed to enter.

If cases increase in Mumbai, then educational institutions will be closed in Goa: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday that if the daily cases of infection cross the 20,000 mark, then the city will be closed as per the rules of the central government. At the same time, in Goa, the government has decided to close schools and colleges till January 26, while in Mumbai this ban will remain till January 31. Pednekar said that he has appealed to the general public to wear a three-layer mask while traveling in public transport. He also appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to corona infection. The Pune district has decided to close the schools for classes 1 to 8 till January 30.

Several instructions for prevention in Kerala: In view of the increasing cases of Omicron polymorph of Kovid-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued several instructions to prevent its spread, including limiting the number of people attending cultural and social events. Is.

In the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the maximum number of people attending weddings, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms has been limited to 75. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that up to 150 people can participate in these programs at open places.

More than 55,000 cases of corona on Tuesday

Till 12 pm on Tuesday night, 55,213 cases of corona virus infection were reported in 32 states and union territories in the country, while 535 people died due to infection. Of these, 423 deaths occurred in the past, which were added on Tuesday. These figures were released by the health departments of the states and union territories. These figures do not include figures for Tripura, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of corona virus infection cases in the country. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, 18,466 cases were reported in the state and 20 people died. Apart from Maharashtra, 9,073 in West Bengal, 5,481 in Delhi, 3,640 in Kerala, 2,731 in Tamil Nadu, 2,479 in Karnataka, 2,265 in Gujarat, 1,137 in Rajasthan, 1,132 in Haryana, 1,060 in Chhattisgarh, 1,052 in Telangana, 1,005 in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh 959 in Bihar, 794 in Bihar, 680 in Odisha, 592 in Goa, 475 in Assam, 347 in Mizoram, 334 in Andhra Pradesh, 310 in Uttarakhand, 308 in Madhya Pradesh, 260 in Himachal Pradesh, 199 in Jammu and Kashmir, 128 in Chandigarh , 70 in Manipur, 66 in Puducherry, 65 in Ladakh, 36 in Andaman and Nicobar, 32 in Meghalaya, 23 in Arunachal Pradesh, 10 in Sikkim and four in Nagaland.

Infection rate in Kolkata 34%

The cases of corona infection have increased rapidly in the big cities of the country. On Tuesday, 4,759 cases of corona were reported in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal and the infection rate was 33.63 percent. These cases are 1,958 more than Monday. Similarly, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 10,860 cases on Tuesday and the city’s infection rate stood at 21.86 percent. On Tuesday, 34 percent more cases were reported in the financial capital than on Monday. At the same time, 1,104 cases were reported in Pune, another city of Maharashtra. The infection rate of the city was recorded at 18 percent. In view of this, it has been decided to close the schools from class I to VIII in Pune district.

Identification of ‘IHU’, a new polymorph of Corona in France

The world is currently battling the highly mutated Omicron polymorph of SARS-CoV-2. Many countries are plagued by the boom in Omicron. At the same time, scientists have identified a new polymorph of corona in southern France. The B.1.640.2 variant, designated as ‘IHU’, has been detected by researchers at IHU Mediterranean Infection in at least 12 people. It is being linked to a visit to the African country of Cameroon. However, the researchers say that as far as protection from infection and vaccines are concerned, it is too early to speculate.

The study, posted December 29 on MedArchive, the Internet site that publishes unpublished manuscripts about Health Sciences, revealed that IHU has 46 mutations and 37 deletions, resulting in polymorphic 30 ‘amino acid’ substitutions and 12 deletions. . Amino acids are molecules that combine to form proteins and both are the building blocks of life.

Most of the vaccines currently in use are targeted at the spike protein of SARS-Cov-2. These viruses target these same proteins to enter cells and cause infection. The N501Y and E484K mutations were also previously found in beta, gamma, theta and Omicron polymorphisms.

The mutation set and phylogenetic position of the genome obtained here point to a new variant called IHU, based on our previous definition, said the study authors. B.1.640.2 has not yet been identified in other countries or labeled as under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO). Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding shared a lengthy ‘Twitter thread’ in which he said new polymorphs keep emerging, but that doesn’t mean they will be more dangerous. Feigl-Ding tweeted Tuesday that what makes a polymorph more dangerous is how many times more mutations it has than the original virus.