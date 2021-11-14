Corona infection rate increasing, 56 new cases found in Delhi in 24 hours

According to the data released by the Delhi Health Department, 56 new cases of corona were reported in the last twenty four hours and the infection rate was recorded at 0.10 percent. During this time there was no case of death due to corona infection. A day earlier, there were 62 cases of infection in Delhi, the highest since August 8, and two patients died after about three weeks.

A total of 25,093 patients have died due to infection in Delhi so far. Four people died of infection in October and five in September. With the arrival of new cases of infection, the total number of infected has increased to 14,40,388. So far 14.14 lakh people have recovered from the infection. The infection rate was 0.12 percent on Friday, which came down to 0.10 percent on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin, a day ago, a total of 58,483 samples were tested for Kovid-19. Of these, 45,772 samples were tested by RT-PCR method and 12,711 samples were tested by rapid antigen method.

‘Almost all employees of metro got vaccinated’

Almost all the employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have got at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine. DMRC officials gave this information on Saturday. According to official sources, many employees have taken both doses of the vaccine. About 14,500 employees are employed in DMRC.

Significantly, due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the service of Delhi Metro was badly affected for a long time. DMRC faced huge financial losses as a result of the months-long lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

DMRC said in a statement that due to medical reasons, only 0.5 percent of the employees have not got immunization done. Rest all the employees have got immunization done which is a big achievement. The metro management had given top priority to the vaccination of the employees.

