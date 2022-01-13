Corona live update all state covid cases delhi record more than 28 thousand cases in one day

Corona live update all state covid cases delhi record more (*28*) 28 thousand cases in one day

On Thursday, all the data of Corona had been damaged in Delhi. Within the final 24 hours, 28867 cases of corona had been reported in Delhi and about 31 individuals died attributable to this epidemic. There are nonetheless 94160 lively cases in the nationwide capital Delhi. Corona an infection is spreading very quick in different states of the nation as effectively.

The market in Delhi’s Shastri Park was closed until January 14 attributable to violation of Corona protocol. Giving info, Seelampur SDM Sharat Kumar mentioned that the weekly market in Shastri Park close to DDA Land has been closed with rapid impact until January 14 attributable to violation of Corona norms.

In Maharashtra too, 46406 cases of corona had been reported in the final 24 hours and 36 individuals died. No cases of Omicron variant had been reported in the state throughout this era. On the identical time, 13,702 cases had been registered in Mumbai on Thursday and about 6 individuals died. Mumbai nonetheless has 95,123 lively cases. Within the final 48 hours, 329 personnel of Mumbai Police had been discovered contaminated with Corona. In accordance with the info given by Mumbai Police, a complete of 126 personnel have died up to now and there are nonetheless 1102 lively cases.

Aside from this, 3728 cases had been registered in Goa on Thursday and 4 deaths occurred. Goa at present has 16887 lively cases. On the identical time, 20911 cases of corona had been reported in Tamil Nadu and 25 sufferers died. There are nonetheless more (*28*) one lakh lively cases in the state. Aside from this, more (*28*) 6 thousand sufferers had been discharged throughout the identical time interval. In Jammu and Kashmir additionally 1966 cases had been registered in the final 24 hours out of which 889 cases had been reported from Jammu and 1077 cases had been reported from Kashmir.

In view of the growing cases of corona, all authorities and personal faculties, hostels, teaching centres, gyms and different indoor actions in Leh district of Ladakh have been ordered to stay closed. Aside from this, bars and eating places in Leh will function with 25% seating capability.

In Andhra Pradesh, 4348 new cases of corona virus had been reported in the final 24 hours and 261 individuals had been discharged. There are at present more (*28*) 14 thousand lively cases in the state. On the identical time, 59 cases of Omicron have been reported in Kerala in the final 24 hours and the overall variety of Omicron cases in the state has reached 480.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a gathering with the Chief Ministers of various states to evaluation the state of affairs of Corona in the states by video conferencing. Within the assembly, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the sooner doubts about Omicron are getting cleared regularly. The Omicron variant is infecting the final inhabitants many occasions sooner (*28*) the sooner variants. On the identical time, emphasizing on rushing up the vaccination marketing campaign, he mentioned that now we have to accentuate the Har Ghar Dastak marketing campaign for 100% vaccination.