Corona New Strain Omicron Live: World in tension due to new strain of Corona, PM Modi called a meeting

Nearly two years after the outbreak of the Kovid-19 pandemic, the world seems to be battling another new form, possibly more dangerous than the new forms of the virus that have surfaced in the past. A committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) has named the new form of the corona virus ‘Omicron’ and termed it as a ‘highly contagious worrisome form’. Earlier this category had the delta form of the corona virus, due to which people in many parts of Europe and America lost their lives on a large scale. Prime Minister Modi is also going to hold a meeting regarding this challenge.

The WHO said the actual dangers of Omicron are not yet understood, but preliminary evidence suggests that the risk of re-infection is higher than other highly infectious forms. This means that people who have been infected with COVID-19 and have recovered from it can become infected again. However, it will take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

The European Union, along with the US, Canada, Russia and several other countries, has banned people coming from that region after a new form of the corona virus emerged in southern Africa. The White House said that from Monday the US would impose restrictions on people coming from South Africa and seven other countries in the region. Biden said that this means that no one will come or go from these countries except for US citizens and permanent residents returning to the country. Guidelines have also been issued in India regarding this.

The post Corona New Strain Omicron Live: World in tension due to new strain of Corona, PM Modi called a meeting appeared first on Jansatta.

#Corona #Strain #Omicron #Live #World #tension #due #strain #Corona #Modi #called #meeting