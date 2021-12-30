Corona new variant omicron case India Arjun kapoor to kareena kapoor khan list of Bollywood celebs found covid positive.

Arjun Kapoor second time Arjun Kapoor has got corona for the second time. According to media reports, Arjun Kapoor recently became a part of the Christmas party. After which the report of Arjun Kapoor getting corona infected has come to the fore. Arjun Kapoor recently became a part of the Christmas party held at Malaika Arora's house. Only after that the news of his corona has come to the fore. Corona test will be done for all the people who came in contact with Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is quarantined at his home and is undergoing treatment. Sister Anshula Kapoor After Arjun Kapoor, the corona report of his sister Anshula Kapoor has also come positive. According to the information received, Anshula Kapoor's corona test was also done after coming in contact with brother Arjun Kapoor. After which Anshula Kapoor has been confirmed to be Kovid. Anshula has also been quarantined at home. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Sonam Kapoor's sister filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also been hit by the corona virus. Giving information about this on social media, Riya Kapoor wrote that even after being very careful, I have become corona positive. This is the nature of the pandemic. Don't know why my personal health information or someone else's is news and gossip. This information should only be with the government and the medical department. Not on any gossip sites. Invading someone's privacy is weird.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey went on a Goa vacation with his son Haroon. After this, Ranvir Shorey informed that his 10-year-old son had gone to Goa for a holiday. He was found corona positive in the RT-PCR test before catching the Mumbai flight again. We both have no symptoms. We have quarantined ourselves till further investigation is done. This wave is real.

Corona to Arjun Bijlani

About 6 days ago, the report of popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani also getting infected with Kovid came out. Arjun Bijlani wrote on social media that Corona sings a song for you like this. You have this expression on your face. When you come to know that you have been found corona positive.

Nakuul Mehta also a victim of Corona

7 days ago, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor Nakuul Mehta also became a victim of Corona. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Nakuul Mehta wrote that he is beating Corona. watching netflix. Listening to songs in the voice of Ali Sethi. eating hot food.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also hit by Corona

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also caught by Corona. Kareena Kapoor Khan had also expressed the pain of being away from her two children by sharing the photo. At present, the corona report of Kareena Kapoor Khan has come negative.