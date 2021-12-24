corona omicron variant Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that night curfew has been implemented in view of the possible threat of corona in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced night curfew in the state amid increasing cases of Omicron variants. According to the order of the Madhya Pradesh government, the night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.

Announcing the Night Curfew, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Night Curfew has been implemented in view of the possible threat of Corona in the State. Night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. If need be, we will definitely do some other measures.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that more cases of corona infection are coming in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi which is a cause for concern. Coming and going from these states to Madhya Pradesh continues continuously. Past experiences show that after Maharashtra and Gujarat last time also, cases of corona increased in Madhya Pradesh. Even earlier, the maximum number of cases were found in Bhopal and Indore. This time also the same thing is happening. So the government has to take this decision.

Let us inform that in the last 24 hours, 19 new cases of corona have been reported in the state. While a total of 25 people have been cured in the same period. There are still 175 active cases in the state. However, no case of Omicron variant has been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. There have been more than 300 Omicron cases in the country so far. The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that Maharashtra has the highest number of 65 cases of Omicron form, 64 in Delhi, 24 in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan, 19 in Karnataka and 15 in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a high-level meeting and reviewed the current situation of the corona epidemic amid rising cases of the new variant Omicron in the country. Sources said that the Prime Minister reviewed the latest situation of the global pandemic in the country with health experts and officials. According to the Ministry of Health, 7495 new cases of corona have been reported in India in the last 24 hours and 434 people have died. During this, 6,960 people also became healthy.