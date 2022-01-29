Corona peak of third wave has arrived know what WHO said on new variant NeoCov

A team of Chinese researchers has detected a new variant of the corona virus NeoCov in bats in South Africa. The study prepared by the researchers said that this virus may pose a threat in the future.

The daily cases of corona have been decreasing continuously for the last one week. Not only this, active cases are also decreasing for the last four days and the weekly positive rate has remained almost constant for the last one week. From all these indications, it seems that the third wave of corona has already reached its peak and although the daily reported cases during this period were less than the second wave of corona. But cases of corona may rise again, although current trends suggest that it is not likely to progress much further.

About two and a half lakh cases of corona were registered on Thursday, which was much less than about 3.47 lakh recorded a week ago, this was the highest of the third wave of corona. In the second wave of Corona, the highest number of 4.14 lakh cases were registered in a day. If the daily cases of corona decrease in the same way, then those trends which said that during the third wave, 8-10 lakh cases can be registered in a day. Not only this, the corona graph of India will also be very different compared to those countries where Omicron was more effective.

The weekly positivity rate was less than 1 percent in the last week of December which has now reached around 16%. Although this positivity rate has been stable for the last one week. Not only this, the number of tests being done daily for the last one week has also been almost the same. In the last one day, 2,51,209 new cases of corona have been found. During this 627 people also died. In addition, 3,47,443 patients became healthy. There are currently 21,05,611 active patients in the country.

Meanwhile, a team of Chinese researchers has detected NeoCov, a new variant of the corona virus, in bats in South Africa. The study prepared by the researchers said that this virus may pose a threat in the future. Although the World Health Organization has said that we are aware of this discovery, but more study is needed to find out whether this virus can really be a threat to humans.