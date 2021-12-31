Corona picks up speed again, after 49 days daily infection crosses 13,000

There were 13,154 cases of corona in the country in 24 hours. In this way, after 49 days, there have been more than 13 thousand daily cases of infection with this virus. Earlier, on November 11, there were 13,091 new cases of infection in 24 hours. On the other hand, if we talk about 10000 daily cases, then this figure of infection has reached in 33 days. According to the Union Health Ministry, after the arrival of 13154 cases, the total number of infected has increased to 3,48,22,040. The government said that the ‘R’ value (reproduction value) indicating the spread of corona is 1.22, so the cases are increasing.

The ministry said that more than 10 percent cases of weekly corona infection are coming from eight districts. The infection rate in 14 districts is five to 10 percent. According to the ministry, the number of patients undergoing treatment for infection increased to 82,402 which is 0.24 percent of the total cases of infection. After the death of 268 more infected, the death toll on the rest of page 8 has gone up to 4,80,860.

According to the ministry, the daily infection rate was recorded at 1.10 percent, which is less than two percent since 87 days. The weekly infection rate was recorded at 0.76 percent, which is less than one percent for 46 days. So far, a total of 3,42,58,778 people have become infection free in the country and the death rate from corona is 1.38 percent. So far, a total of 4,80,860 people have died due to infection in the country, out of which 1,41,496 are from Maharashtra, 47,277 from Kerala, 38,324 from Karnataka, 36,758 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,745 from West Bengal. Were.

Increase investigation, implement restrictions strictly: Center

Concerned about the sudden increase in cases of corona virus infection in many states and union territories of the country, the Union Health Ministry has written a letter to eight states and union territories. The ministry has asked these states and union territories to increase testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, speed up the anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to combat the spread of the infection.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter asking Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be alert in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events like weddings, celebrations etc. In the letter written on Wednesday, he said that with the winter season and increasing pollution in some states, ILI/SARI and respiratory symptoms should be closely monitored. Bhushan said that it has been observed that in some states there has been an increase in the number of cases and the doubling time of cases has come down. Delhi has registered a sudden and significant increase in cases in two weeks.

The letter said that this issue needs constant attention to ensure that neither the infection increases nor we reach a situation of increased mortality due to late detection of cases. For Gujarat, the letter highlights that Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat districts have registered a sudden spike in cases in two weeks. The letter said that Jharkhand’s Ranchi, Karnataka’s Bengaluru Urban, Haryana’s Gurugram, Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur and West Bengal’s Kolkata also registered a sudden increase in cases in two weeks. Has been. Therefore, states and union territories are advised to step up testing and take all precautionary measures, the ministry said.

Omicron cases in the country at one thousand

Omicron cases rose to 1,188 in the country. These cases were reported in 23 states and union territories. Delhi and Maharashtra have the highest number of Omicron cases. The first case of Omicron was reported in Bihar on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry and the Health Department of the states and union territories said on Thursday that 320 people infected with Omicron have become infection free or have migrated to other places. Maharashtra has the highest number of 450 cases followed by Delhi with 263, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 67. Apart from this, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 34 in Karnataka, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, nine in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Odisha, four in Uttarakhand, three in Chandigarh, three in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Two more Omicron cases were registered in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Bihar and Punjab.

Risk of community transmission of Omicron in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 54 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing are from Omicron. He said that cases of the new polymorph, Omicron, are now slowly spreading at the community level. He said that now the government will review the situation, after which further restrictions will be decided.