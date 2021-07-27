Corona positive children in Mumbai: Third wave of danger in Mumbai 18 children in Mankhurd kindergarten found corona positive

Mumbai

The incidence of corona infection is increasing again in Maharashtra including Mumbai. There are more cases of children affected by the virus at this time. On Sunday, 18 children from Mankhurd Kindergarten in Chembur area were found to be coronary. They range in age from 9 to 17 years. Last year too, about 30 children were found positive in this nursery.

Corona positive children from the nursery have been kept at the segregation center at Vashi Naka. Doctors are constantly monitoring the health of children. The children’s home management said that the children are given regular health check-ups. A boy from Ratnagiri district was brought here last month. At the time, his corona test came back positive. He was kept in an isolation center until he turned negative. There were no signs of corona left in the boy’s body, but a few days later several children began to show signs of corona.

102 children were examined

After that, 102 children in the nursery underwent corona examination. After receiving the report, 18 children were found to be positive. It is worth noting that even last year, 30 children at the Mankhurd nursery were found to be infected with corona. A total of 269 children were examined in the nursery at that time, out of which 84 children were found to have corona symptoms. The investigation found 30 children corona positive.

