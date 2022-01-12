Corona positive Esha Gupta share her bold sexy photo during quarantine isolation period. Corona positive Esha Gupta shares her bold sexy photo in quarantine isolation

Esha Gupta in Quarantine

Many individuals have raised the query as to who took this image in isolation. A couple of days in the past, Esha Gupta wrote in the caption with an image on social media that after taking full precautions, my covid check has come positive. I’m following the protocol. I’ve remoted myself. I’m quarantine at house.

Esha Gupta’s bold photo on the web

I’m positive I’ll come again stronger. Please be protected. Handle your self Do not forget to put on a masks. Allow us to let you know that Esha Gupta has dominated the web not as soon as however many occasions resulting from her bold footage. Esha Gupta is counted among the many scorching actresses of Bollywood.

scorching images of esha gupta

Esha has labored in Commando 2, Badshaho, Raaz 3 and Jannat 2. Esha Gupta additionally disclosed her private life with the start of the yr 2022. Esha Gupta informed that she is with boyfriend Manuel Campus Gular. Esha Gupta additionally shared images with her boyfriend.