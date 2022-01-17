corona positive Lata Mangeshkar health update sister asha bhosle says puja has organized at home.

Lata Mangeshkar’s health

Speaking to a web site, Asha Bhosle whereas speaking on the health of Lata didi mentioned that Lata ji’s health is okay. I’ve spoken to my sister-in-law, Archana and Usha some time again. She is slowly getting higher. Lata didi is sort of a mom in our household. You all pray for them.

Lord Shiva worshiped at Lata Mangeshkar’s home

Together with this, Asha Bhosle additionally knowledgeable that the worship of Lord Shiva has been arrange at Lata Mangeshkar’s home situated in Pedder Highway, Mumbai. Everyone seems to be praying for his effectively being. Allow us to let you know that the information of Lata Mangeshkar getting corona contaminated got here out on 11 January.

92 years outdated lata mangeshkar gentle corona

92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar is gentle corona positive. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital in September 2019. The place the physician mentioned that he was having hassle respiration. Giving details about the health of Lata Mangeshkar, medical doctors say that she is continually saved within the ICU ward of the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU for 10 to 12 days

Equally, they are going to be saved in ICU for 10 to 12 days. Allow us to let you know that followers and celebs are wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy restoration by social media. Lata Mangeshkar has been very lively on social media even at such a younger age. She has been continually sharing her private opinion about music, Bollywood and Corona.