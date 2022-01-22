Corona positive lata mangeshkar health update smriti irani shared said dont spread rumors.

Information oi-Prachi Dixit

After getting contaminated with the corona virus, many forms of rumors come to the fore about Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar. After testing positive from Corona in Breach Sweet Hospital, many updates are popping out concerning the health of Lata Mangeshkar. Many rumors have surfaced on social media concerning the title of Lata Mangeshkar.

After this a publish was shared from Lata Mangeshkar’s social media account. The place updates got concerning the health of Lata Mangeshkar. It’s written on this tweet by Lata Mangeshkar that it’s a heartfelt request to place an finish to the disturbing speculations. Breach Sweet Hospital’s Dr. Seems to be up to date.

Lata didi is exhibiting extra positive indicators of enchancment than earlier than. He’s being handled in ICU. We want and pray for his speedy restoration and return residence. Union Minister Smriti Irani has additionally given details about Lata Mangeshkar’s health via her social media account.

Dr. Sharing a word of Pratat Samdani, Smriti Irani has written that Lata didi is exhibiting indicators of enchancment now than earlier than. He’s nonetheless being handled within the ICU.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing hypothesis to cease. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Sweet Hospital. Lata Didi is exhibiting positive indicators of enchancment from earlier and is beneath therapy within the ICU. We glance ahead and pray for her speedy therapeutic and homecoming.

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata)



January 22, 2022

We’re praying for his speedy restoration and return residence. She additional writes that on behalf of the household of Lata didi request her to not spread rumours. She’s going to return residence quickly. We should always keep away from these speculations. Praying for the speedy restoration of Lata didi.

Allow us to inform you that Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU in additional than 10 hospitals. The household can be praying for Lata Mangeshkar’s restoration. Followers are additionally wishing for a speedy restoration. Together with this, prayers for the lengthy lifetime of Lata Mangeshkar are additionally being sought on social media.

Request from Lata Didi’s household to not spread rumors. She is responding nicely to therapy and god prepared will return residence quickly. Allow us to keep away from hypothesis & proceed to hope for Lata Didi’s speedy restoration and wellbeing.



pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani)



January 22, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU proper now, the physician’s large assertion got here from the hospital!

Worship of Lord Shiva began at Corona positive Lata Mangeshkar’s home, Asha Bhosle instructed sister’s situation

There is no such thing as a enchancment in Lata Mangeshkar’s health, therapy will proceed in ICU for a number of days, nobody is allowed to satisfy

Corona positive Lata Mangeshkar on oxygen help, medical doctors in ICU determined, health update!

92 yr outdated Lata Mangeshkar corona positive, admitted in ICU on account of outdated age, learn particulars

Vishal Bhardwaj’s present on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, his 22 yr outdated track might be launched!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, wrote a particular publish on social media

Independence Day: ‘Hum Hindustani’ track launched within the voices of 15 veterans together with Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar

When Lata Mangeshkar took Kishore Kumar’s interview, instructed an attention-grabbing story of the primary assembly

Dilip Kumar passes away: Lata Mangeshkar’s ache – left behind youthful sister, salute to a girl like Saira Bhabhi

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ composer Ram Laxman passes away, Lata Mangeshkar mourns, pays tribute

Lata Mangeshkar prolonged a serving to hand throughout the Corona interval, donated so many lakhs of rupees!

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film critiques READ Also 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar Enable Notifications You’ve already subscribed

english abstract Right here learn Corona positive lata mangeshkar health update and smriti irani additionally shared particular tweet for all she said do not spread rumors

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 21:42 [IST]