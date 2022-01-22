Corona positive lata mangeshkar health update smriti irani shared said dont spread rumors.

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
After getting contaminated with the corona virus, many forms of rumors come to the fore about Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar. After testing positive from Corona in Breach Sweet Hospital, many updates are popping out concerning the health of Lata Mangeshkar. Many rumors have surfaced on social media concerning the title of Lata Mangeshkar.

After this a publish was shared from Lata Mangeshkar’s social media account. The place updates got concerning the health of Lata Mangeshkar. It’s written on this tweet by Lata Mangeshkar that it’s a heartfelt request to place an finish to the disturbing speculations. Breach Sweet Hospital’s Dr. Seems to be up to date.

Lata didi is exhibiting extra positive indicators of enchancment than earlier than. He’s being handled in ICU. We want and pray for his speedy restoration and return residence. Union Minister Smriti Irani has additionally given details about Lata Mangeshkar’s health via her social media account.

Dr. Sharing a word of Pratat Samdani, Smriti Irani has written that Lata didi is exhibiting indicators of enchancment now than earlier than. He’s nonetheless being handled within the ICU.

We’re praying for his speedy restoration and return residence. She additional writes that on behalf of the household of Lata didi request her to not spread rumours. She’s going to return residence quickly. We should always keep away from these speculations. Praying for the speedy restoration of Lata didi.

Allow us to inform you that Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU in additional than 10 hospitals. The household can be praying for Lata Mangeshkar’s restoration. Followers are additionally wishing for a speedy restoration. Together with this, prayers for the lengthy lifetime of Lata Mangeshkar are additionally being sought on social media.

Right here learn Corona positive lata mangeshkar health update and smriti irani additionally shared particular tweet for all she said do not spread rumors

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 21:42 [IST]


