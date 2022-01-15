Corona: Restrictions again in J&K, ban on meeting prisoners in MP till March finish; Offline classes in Kerala postponed by two weeks Coronavirus Crisis in India: Restrictions again in J&K and ban on meeting prisoners in MP till March finish; Offline classes in Kerala postponed for two weeks – Corona: Restrictions in J&K, ban on visiting prisoners in MP till March finish; Offline classes in Kerala postponed for two weeks

In the meantime, in West Bengal, the TMC authorities led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed marriage ceremony ceremonies with a most of 200 folks or 50 per cent of the venue’s capability.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a “full ban on non-important motion” through the weekend in the union territory with impact from Saturday (January 15, 2022) amid a surge in COVID-19 circumstances. On Friday, 2,456 new circumstances had been discovered in the state. Administration officers swung into motion instantly after the order, closing the markets in addition to asking folks to return residence.

Saying the choice taken at a meeting of the State Govt Committee (SEC) chaired by Chief Secretary AK Mehta, officers mentioned that evening curfew will stay in power and schooling in colleges and schools will proceed by way of on-line mode. After reviewing the standing of COVID-19 weekly, Mehta mentioned that in view of the uneven development of day by day circumstances in addition to the rising an infection price, there’s a have to proceed with the present COVID containment measures in all districts in addition to take extra steps. .

“There will probably be an entire ban on non-important motion through the weekend all through Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehta mentioned in his current order. Following the order, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg mentioned in a tweet that the entire ban on non-important motion in the district will probably be efficient from 9 pm on Friday to six pm on Monday. He mentioned, “There will probably be no restriction on transport, important providers/actions and residence supply in Jammu. Nevertheless, individuals are urged to remain at residence to keep away from inconvenience. Grateful for your cooperation.”

Police and civic officers visited varied markets in town to implement the order. The shopkeepers, who had opened their outlets in the morning, had been shocked by the announcement and mentioned that the federal government ought to have knowledgeable them about it a day in advance in order that haphazard buying of important commodities may very well be stopped.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib herself led the drive to implement the order and requested commuters and consumers to return for their houses. He mentioned, “Patnitop is witnessing large gathering over the weekend. We’re following a strict lockdown there as nicely.” The official mentioned that nobody could be allowed to go to the hill station after 5 pm on weekdays.

Police automobiles geared up with a public announcement system had been seen roaming public locations informing folks in regards to the weekend restrictions and asking for their cooperation. Open outlets and different institutions had been additionally closed this morning in Kashmir Valley and Srinagar. Officers mentioned police put up barricades at many locations and motion of the general public was restricted, with motion allowed solely in emergency circumstances.

Asymptomatic folks coming into the Union Territory by air, rail and street won’t be required to bear RT-PCR or speedy antigen check on arrival, however they’ve a legitimate and verifiable closing proof of COVID-19 vaccination- There ought to be a letter or RT-PCR report confirming that they don’t seem to be contaminated and this report shouldn’t be older than 72 hours.

“Nevertheless, RT-PCR or RAT COVID check shall be carried out for these passengers arriving by air, rail and street, who’ve signs,” the order mentioned. Inter-state motion of State Highway Transport Company passenger automobiles and non-public buses will probably be allowed for such individuals who’ve been totally vaccinated, whose verifiable RT-PCR report just isn’t greater than 72 hours outdated or RAT check will probably be finished on the spot.

Prohibition on visiting outsiders from prisoners till March finish in MP: In the meantime, in view of rising circumstances of corona virus an infection in Madhya Pradesh, the state authorities has banned the meeting of outsiders with prisoners in jail till the tip of March this yr in an effort to comprise the unfold of the an infection. An order in this regard has been issued by the Jail Division of the state on Friday. “As a way to stop the unfold of the pandemic contained in the prisons, there will probably be a ban on meeting associates, relations and acquaintances of prisoners till March 31,” the order mentioned. Nevertheless, prisoners will be capable to use the ability of e-meeting (by way of video name) and cellphone dialog.

Inmates in state jails had been allowed to fulfill guests from November 1 final yr following a drop in the variety of coronavirus circumstances, whereas the prisons division in late October final yr after the pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2021. Till then, the meeting of prisoners with outsiders was banned in the jail. In view of the re-improve in the case of an infection, the Madhya Pradesh authorities on Friday issued an order to maintain all the colleges and hostels of classes one to 12 in the state closed till January 31.

Extra Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora had mentioned on Friday, “Aside from closing the colleges, the state authorities has additionally banned all spiritual and enterprise festivals and rallies.” Participation in spiritual, social, academic, leisure and such different packages will probably be allowed.

The official mentioned that occasions will be organized in closed areas with solely 50 per cent seating capability and sports activities occasions will be organized in stadiums additionally with 50 per cent capability. In keeping with the Well being Division, the variety of contaminated folks elevated to eight,19,228 as a result of arrival of 4,755 new circumstances of an infection in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. To this point 10,543 folks have misplaced their lives attributable to this illness in the state.

Two weeks offline classes in Kerala postponed to: Then again, Kerala Training Minister V. Shivankutty mentioned on Saturday that there has not been a lot unfold of Kovid-19 amongst college students in the state. He mentioned that the federal government’s choice to droop offline classes for college students of classes I to IX for two weeks is a precautionary step, because the circumstances of an infection have elevated in current instances. He mentioned that as a precautionary measure, classes could be suspended for two weeks and the choice could be relevant to all academic establishments in the state. He mentioned that the protection of youngsters is paramount for the federal government and as per the brand new choice the agenda of on-line classes will probably be redrawn.

Shivankutty mentioned that nevertheless, there could be no change in the offline classes of sophistication tenth, eleventh and twelfth and particular preparations could be made for the kids coming to the colleges. He mentioned, “With this, greater than 35 lakh college students will probably be staying at residence throughout this era and will attend on-line classes. A excessive-degree meeting of the Training Division will probably be convened on Monday and revised tips will probably be issued after that. Dosage will probably be organized.