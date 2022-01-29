Corona: Schools and colleges will open here from February 1, but what will be the timing? Deputy CM informed about COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1 says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Deputy CM gave information

In fact, schools were closed in the first week of January due to the increase in the cases of corona virus in Maharashtra.

Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district of Maharashtra from February 1, 2022, amid the Corona virus crisis. On Saturday (January 29, 2022), Deputy Chief Minister of the state Ajit Pawar gave this information. Along with this, he also told about their timing.

The Deputy CM told reporters, “The school timings for classes 1st to 8th will be half of the regular time. But for class 9th to 10th the school will run according to the regular schedule. The colleges will also function as per the regular schedule.” However, parental approval will be required to attend school. According to Pawar, “Consent of the parents has to be taken to come to the school. Further decision for classes I to VIII will be taken in the next meeting.”

Schools from class 1 to class 12 were closed for a long time in the entire state including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. However, the government had recently held a review meeting regarding the coronavirus pandemic, in which it allowed the reopening of schools from January 24. Schools in Maharashtra were closed in the first week of January. The government then directed them to remain closed till February 15. However, in view of the continuous demand from the parents to open the school, the state government had taken a U-turn on its old decision.

Epidemic killed eight more in Thane: Meanwhile, eight more patients died in Thane district of the state. On Saturday, an official told news agency PTI that the death toll reached 11,759 due to the death of eight more patients due to the epidemic. These cases of infection and death came on Friday, while the corona mortality rate in the district is 1.67%. According to him, after the arrival of 1,079 new cases of corona, the total number of infected people increased to 6,99,961.

871 new deaths in a day in the country: Meanwhile, in the data of the Union Health Ministry till 8 am, it was told that 871 more patients died in the last 24 hours in India. After this, the total death toll from Corona increased to 4,93,198. The figures also show that after 2,35,532 people were found infected in the country in a day, the total cases of the epidemic increased to 4,08,58,241.