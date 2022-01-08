Corona: Slot will not have to be booked for the third dose, you will be able to get the dose like this; Coronavirus Crisis in India: Now no need to register slot for a third shot as beneficiary can walk in from January 10 amid Omicron Threat – Corona: No need to book slot for third dose dosage; Vaccine company gave this warning regarding children

Beneficiaries will not need to book slots for the third dose of corona virus. They will be able to get the vaccine through walk-in (directly by reaching the vaccine center) from January 10, 2022. This information was given by the sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday (January 7, 2022).

A ministry source said, “There is no need for fresh registration on the CoWIN App. Those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment directly or walk to any vaccination centre.” He further said – The online appointment facility will start from the evening of Saturday, January 8, 2022. Vaccination will start from January 10 with an on-site appointment.

The third i.e. “precautionary dose” is to be given to the three priority groups for the time being. This includes healthcare workers, frontline workers and over 60 populations with co-morbidities. They are eligible for their third “precautionary dose” 39 weeks after receiving the second vaccine. They can book an appointment online or visit any immunization center to get the third dose.

However, earlier this week the Center had said that the “precautionary” dose would be the same as the first two doses. The Health Ministry has said that people above 60 years of age will not need to provide a doctor’s prescription or medical certificate to prove co-morbidity for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech (whose vaccine is currently being administered to adolescents) said on Wednesday that no paracetamol or painkillers (painkillers) are recommended after the vaccine is administered.

Bharat Biotech tweeted, “We have received feedback that some immunization centers are recommending three Paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain relievers are recommended after vaccination with Covaccine.

India has developed indigenous kit OmiSure to test Omicron. DCGI has approved the use of test kits. pic.twitter.com/SAcuXJRoNm — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 8, 2022

On the other hand, India’s first home test kit Omisure, which detects the latest form of corona in less than four hours, Omisure, has recently got approval from the Drug Controller General of India. “This is a routine test like all other RT-PCRs done in the country,” Giridhar R Babu, head of the Public Health Foundation of India, told Down To Earth.

The kit can isolate the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus from Delta, Alpha and other variants in less than four hours. It is an omicron detection RT-PCR kit developed by Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited (TATA MD) of Mumbai in partnership with ICMR.