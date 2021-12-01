Corona: Smart phone worth Rs 60,000 in lucky draw here for second dose of vaccineAhmedabad civic body offers Rs 60,000 smartphone to lure people for COVID-19 vaccination Phone

The AMC said that people who have not taken a second dose or have not taken a single dose will be banned from entering public places such as gardens, zoos and museums and private residential and commercial areas.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has come up with a lucky draw scheme to encourage people to go for full immunization against COVID-19, announcing that those who have taken the second dose will be eligible for the scheme and the winner will be awarded A smart phone of Rs 60,000 will be given.

The AMC said in a statement issued on Wednesday (November 1, 2021) that those taking the second dose of the Kovid-19 preventive vaccines between December 1 and 7 will be eligible for this scheme and one winner will be named after a lucky draw. will be announced through

Municipal bodies in Gujarat come out with schemes from time to time to attract people eligible for vaccination to take second doses of vaccines so that the target of 100% immunization can be achieved.

The AMC had earlier distributed packets of one liter of edible oil to thousands of beneficiaries especially those living in slums of the city for this purpose. The AMC’s health department said that so far 78.7 lakh people in the city have received their doses of vaccine. Of these, 47.7 lakh people have taken the first dose while 31 lakh people have taken the second dose.

Corona cases under treatment less than 1 lakh after 547 days: 8,954 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in India, after which the total number of corona virus infected has increased to 3,45,96,776. At the same time, after 547 days in the country, the number of patients under treatment for Kovid-19 decreased to less than one lakh on Wednesday. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today, the death toll rose to 4,69,247 after the death of 267 more patients. The daily cases of Kovid-19 in the country for 54 consecutive days are less than 20 thousand and for 156 days less than 50 thousand daily cases are being reported.

The ministry said that the number of patients under treatment is 99,023, which is 0.29 percent of the total cases and it is the lowest since March 2020. At the same time, the recovery rate at the national level is 98.36 percent, which is the highest since March 2020. The number of patients under treatment has decreased by 1,520 in the last 24 hours. The ministry said that the daily infection rate is 0.81 percent, which is less than two percent in the last 58 days. The weekly infection rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent, down from one per cent for the last 17 days. So far, the number of people who have become infection free has increased to 3,40,28,506 while the death rate is 1.36 percent. So far, 124.10 crore doses of vaccine have been given under the vaccination campaign in the country.