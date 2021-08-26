Corona Third Wave News: When will the third wave of corona come? Cases of new corona have been increasing every day for the last two days. What can be done to prevent the third wave of Covid 19?

The increase in the number of new Covid-19 patients by about 10-10 thousand in two days has further strengthened the fear that a third wave of corona virus infection may occur in September-October. On Monday, 25,467 new cases were reported in the country and 354 people died, but the next day, Tuesday, the number of new covid patients rose to 37,593, while the death toll from pandemics rose to 648.On Wednesday, there was a huge increase in the number of new corona patients and 46,164 new patients appeared in one day. However, the reason for the large increase in new cases is the increasing number of corona cases in Kerala. Also on Wednesday, Kerala alone contributed 31,445 to 46,164 new cases across the country. At the same time, out of a total of 607 deaths due to the epidemic, 215 deaths are in Kerala alone. New cases have doubled in Kerala since the Onam festival. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, blamed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the current situation. He tweeted photos of the protest and said, “Protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram this morning against Kovid’s mismanagement.” He alleges that Kerala is in ICU and arbitrary recovery is being done by patients.



Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of vaccination

On the other hand, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has embarrassed the Center over the rising Corona issue. He tweeted, ‘The number of covids is increasing which is worrying. Vaccination will have to be increased to avoid the dire consequences of the next wave. Rahul also said that the people of the country should not expect this from the Modi government as its focus is elsewhere. “Take care of yourself because the Indian government is busy selling,” he wrote. Rahul Gandhi has joked about the decision to lease government property to private companies under the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).



What is the current status of vaccination in the country?

So the question arises, is the vaccination work going on fast enough in the country? Figures released by the government show that 80,40,407 people were vaccinated on Wednesday and 60 crore, 38 lakh, 46 thousand, 475 vaccines have been given so far. From this perspective, the goal of vaccinating the entire adult population in the country by December 31 is unlikely to be achieved. If this goal is to be achieved, 1 crore doses will have to be used daily from today.

Social class First dose The second dose Health workers 1,03,54,325 82,50,871 Leading workers 1,83,09,553 1,27,11,116 People in the age group of 18-44 22,37,85,210 2,11,94,373 People in the age group of 45-59 12,43,11,158 4,99,65,293 People over 60 8,40,42,537 4,25,80,107

1 crore doses will have to be given daily

In fact, there is still a target of 1276 million vaccine doses, with only 128 days left this year. The figures are based on the need to administer two doses of the vaccine to the country’s adult population of 933 million. The week from June 19 to 25 was the best in terms of vaccination in the country when an average of 59 lakh vaccines were given daily. If the December 31 target is to be achieved, the government will have to double the average. The country recorded a record 90 lakh vaccine doses a day on June 21 and August 16, respectively. Experts believe that if there is an adequate supply of vaccines, 10 million doses of vaccine can be given daily across the country.

This stage is slow

States like West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are falling short of the vaccination target, which is also having a negative impact on the national average. These states will have to double their current daily vaccination averages to meet the target of the remaining 128 days of the year. Note that this list includes the four states that have the largest population in the country.

States / UTs Best Weekly Daily Average * Daily average required for remaining 128 days * What speed do you need now? Fifth record of music scale. Bengal 3.5 8.4 2.7 Jharkhand 1.3 2.9 2.3 A state in eastern India 4 8.9 2.2 Uttar Pradesh 8.6 17.9 2.1 Tamil Nadu 3.3 7.7 2 Maharashtra 5.2 10 1.9 Telangana 1.9 3 1.6 Punjab 1.6 2.6 1.6 Odisha 2.3 3.4 1.5 Andhra Pradesh 2.8 4.1 1.5 Haryana 1.5 2 1.4 Jammu and Kashmir 0.7 0.9 1.3 Rajasthan 4.4 4.8 1.1 Karnataka 4.5 4.7 1 Chhattisgarh 2 2.1 1 Assam 2.6 2.4 0.9 Madhya Pradesh 5.9 5.3 0.9 Delhi 1.6 1.4 0.9 Gujarat 5.1 4.2 0.8 Uttarakhand 1 0.6 0.7 Kerala 3.3 2.1 0.6 Himachal Pradesh 1.1 0.3 0.3 India 58.9 99.9 1.7

* All figures in lakhs



The best performance of these states

Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttarakhand have successfully carried out vaccination campaigns and if they continue to vaccinate at a slightly lower rate than their current average, their target will be met before 31 December. If 1 lakh doses are given daily in Himachal Pradesh, the entire adult population will be safe in the first week of October. At the same time, if 1 lakh doses are given daily in Uttarakhand and 3.3 lakh doses are given daily in Kerala, the target of adult vaccination in both the states will be achieved in the next 83 days i.e. by November.



These states are on track

Similarly, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Assam could meet the immunization targets of the adult population by the end of the year if vaccine doses were given in slightly less than their maximum daily ratio. So far, 58,07,64,210 doses of the vaccine have been delivered, while 51,48,970 doses are in the pipeline, according to figures released by the government as of August 25. There are 3,62,24,601 doses left in the government coffers.

