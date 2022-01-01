Corona third wave omicron India sonu sood tweet says remember me my phone number still same.

God don’t ever need me – Sonu Sood

Many people are frightened by the sound of the third wave. In such a situation, Sonu Sood has also advised people to be safe and careful. Seeing the speed of the third wave, Sonu Sood has shared a picture of himself on social media. With this it is written that no matter how many increase in the case of Corona, God forbid I should ever be needed. But if it ever happens, remember my phone number is still the same.

Just a phone call away – Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has written in the caption with this message that always just a phone call away. Be safe The contribution of Sonu Sood in Corona cannot be forgotten. From the first wave to the second wave of corona, Sonu Sood had helped people in many important needs along with lack of hospital, ICU, beds. Even airlifted many people from one city to another for treatment.

Sonu Sood saved the life of a 5-month-old girl

There was a decrease in the case of Corona a few days ago, but Sonu Sood has made his presence available in every important house. In Rajasthan, Sonu Sood has done heart surgery for a 5-month-old baby girl named Sania. There was a hole in the girl’s heart.

sonu sood messiah

The child’s respiratory tract was also blocked. The poor family was unable to raise 9 lakhs for the treatment of the girl child. His voice reached Sonu Sood and the actor got the girl treated. In 25 days, the girl recovered from the hospital and reached her family.