Corona uncontrollable in Maharashtra, 40,925 new cases, 55-hour weekend curfew in Delhi, 17,335 cases

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, new registration will not be required to take a booster dose of Corona Vaccine. Those who have received two doses of the vaccine can directly make an appointment at any vaccination center.

The cases of corona virus are increasing rapidly in the country. In the country’s capital Delhi, in the last 24 hours on Friday, 17,335 cases of corona were reported and 9 people died. The active cases of corona in Delhi are 39,873 while the positivity rate has gone up to 17.73 percent. In view of the ever-increasing cases of corona, the weekend curfew has started in Delhi from tonight, which will be applicable from 10 am on Friday night to 5 am on Monday.

40,925 cases came in Maharashtra: In Maharashtra too, the cases of corona are increasing at a terrifying pace. On Friday, 40,925 new cases of corona virus were reported in Maharashtra and 20 patients died. Whereas, 14,256 patients were discharged. The number of active cases in the state is 1,41,492. At the same time, cases of Omicron are also increasing in the state. The total cases of Omicron in the state are 876, out of which 435 patients have been cured. Today, 20,971 new Kovid cases and 6 deaths have been registered in the industrial capital of the country, Mumbai. Active cases in Mumbai have gone up to 91,731.

Night curfew in 10 districts of Gujarat: In order to reduce the speed of corona infection in Gujarat, the state government has issued a new guideline. Night curfew will remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad from 10 pm to 6 am. A maximum of 400 people will be allowed in open for political/social events, weddings and 50 per cent capacity in closed spaces. Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants will remain open till 10 pm with 75 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity. Educational institutions will remain closed till January 31.

No new registration will have to be done for booster dose: According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, new registration will not be required to take a booster dose of Corona Vaccine. Those who have received two doses of the vaccine can directly make an appointment or walk-in at any of the vaccination centers. According to the ministry, the schedule will be released on January 8. Online appointment will start from tomorrow evening. In addition, vaccination with onsite appointment will be started from January 10.

Corona cases increased in West Bengal: Today 5,296 new cases of corona were reported in Kerala. During this, 35 of the corona infected people have died in the state and 2,404 recoveries have also been registered. The total active cases of corona in the state are 27,859 while the death toll has reached 49,305. The number of Omicron cases in Kerala has reached 305, today 25 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the state. At the same time, 18,213 new cases of corona have been reported in West Bengal today and 18 deaths have been registered. The number of active cases of corona in the state has increased to 51,384.

New guidelines issued in Assam: Today 1167 new Kovid cases have been reported in Assam and 2 people have died. During this, 35,127 samples were tested, while the positivity rate was 3.32 percent. At the same time, in view of the increasing cases of corona, the Assam government has decided to increase the strictness. According to the new instructions, the night curfew time will be from 10 pm to 6 am from January 8. Restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other eateries will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

PM Modi congratulates on 150 crore vaccination coverage: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that India is taking forward the world’s largest vaccination campaign with over 150 crore vaccination coverage. 90% of the adult population has received the dose of corona vaccine. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the countrymen by tweeting on the completion of 150 crore vaccination coverage. He wrote, “We thank our doctors, scientists and health workers who are contributing to the vaccination.”