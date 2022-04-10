Corona Update: China engaged the army for testing in Shanghai, 26 million people to be investigated – Corona Update: China engaged the army for testing in Shanghai, 26 million people to be investigated

There is an outcry in China due to Corona. The situation is so dire that the army has also been called to fight against Corona. To curb the infection, the Jinping government has sent more than 10 thousand health workers from across the country to Shanghai. These people also include more than 2 thousand military medical personnel. Shanghai’s lockdown entered its second week on Monday. The investigation of 2.5 crore people is going on here.

More than 13 thousand new cases of corona virus infection have been registered in China in the last 24 hours. Out of these, about 12 thousand infected are asymptomatic i.e. without symptoms. About 9 thousand cases are related to Shanghai alone. According to China Daily, about 15,000 medical workers from neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang were flown to Shanghai by buses early Monday. On Sunday, more than 2 thousand army personnel had reached Shanghai. Many public places in Shanghai have been converted into quarantine centers. Mild or asymptomatic infected patients are being kept at these places.

Most shops and businesses are closed in Shanghai. However, major automakers, including General Motors and Volkswagen AG, maintain that production continues at their factories. Even though many factories and financial companies have been able to continue their operations by laying off employees, concerns have been raised about the effects on China’s economic capital due to the extension of the lockdown period.

Significantly, the highly infectious variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus ‘Omicron BA-2’ is taking a tough test in China. China is currently trying to contain the spread of the virus by quarantining the infected. China Daily reported that four other provinces have also sent large numbers of their doctors, nurses and other health workers to Shanghai. It is the effort of the government that such people should also be quarantined in whom symptoms have not emerged.