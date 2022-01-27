Corona Updates: Kovishield and Covaccine will now be available in the market, but will you be able to buy this vaccine from the medical store, read what DCGI said

The Drugs Controller General of India Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the market sale of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to the adult population. In such a situation, the question must be arising in the minds of many people whether these two corona vaccines will now be available on the medical story, then the answer is no.

Covishield and Covaxin can be purchased from hospitals or clinics. DCGI will seek vaccine sales and other data every six months from hospitals and clinics. This data will also be uploaded on the CoWIN APP.

DCGI has given this approval under the new Drugs Clinical Trial Rules 2019. The decision has been taken after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) recommended for its regular market approval on 19 January 2022.