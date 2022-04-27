Corona Updates: More than 86 percent adults fully vaccinated, cases increase again in Delhi, US Vice President infected – Corona Updates: More than 86 percent adults fully vaccinated, cases increase again in Delhi, US Vice President infected

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has claimed that more than 86 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. But despite this, Corona is again gaining momentum. 102 new cases of corona have been reported in Mumbai. This is the highest number of cases in a single day after February 2022. Corona is gaining momentum in Delhi. On the other hand, there is news of US Vice President Kamala Harris being hit by Corona.

On Tuesday, 1,204 new cases of infection with corona virus were reported in Delhi, while one person died. According to the data of the Health Department, the positivity rate during this period stood at 4.64 percent. On Monday, 1,011 cases were reported in the capital. One person had died. While the positivity rate had increased to 6.42 per cent. According to the Health Department, the number of people infected with the virus in Delhi is 18,77,091 while the number of dead is 26,169.

On the other hand, amidst increasing cases of corona virus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to intensify the campaign to implement the Kovid protocol in public places. So far, more than 70 teams have been formed in 11 districts of the capital to prevent violation of such rules. The government says people were left unfazed after the fine for not wearing a mask was lifted earlier this month. But the government has reinstated the fine and violators will be closely monitored.

Strictness can be seen in Karnataka too

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that precautionary and surveillance measures may be reimposed at airports and border districts of the state based on the Centre’s advice. He appealed to the people to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of the virus. Bommai said that everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need to worry as the cases of hospitalization have not increased.

Even after the booster dose, Harris is still in the grip of Corona

US Vice President Kamala Harris was confirmed to be infected with the corona virus on Tuesday. The White House said both rapid and PCR tests confirmed Harris to be infected. However, they have not shown any symptoms of the disease. Harris has been quarantined at her home. She will return to the White House only after recovering. The special thing is that after taking both doses of the vaccine, Harris got a booster dose in October last year. After that, on April 1, he got an additional booster dose.