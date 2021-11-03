corona vaccination pm modi review meeting live updates

Corona Vaccine Updates Live: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a review meeting through video conferencing with the districts with less coverage regarding the corona vaccine. This will include the DMs of the districts. It has been told that representatives of that district will attend this meeting where less than 50 percent vaccination has been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that more than 114 crore doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been provided to the states and union territories through the Center’s free channel and direct state procurement category.

The ministry said that more than 14.68 crore (14,68,60,146) doses are still available with the states and union territories, which are yet to be used.

The ministry said that the central government is committed to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination and expand its scope across the country. She said that the vaccination campaign has been intensified by providing more vaccines, advance information on the availability of vaccines for the states and union territories and streamlining the supply chain of vaccines.