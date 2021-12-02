Corona vaccine can be done without Aadhar card, know how

According to the information given by the Bihar Health Department, the requirement of Aadhar card has now been abolished for taking corona vaccine in the state.

Even if you do not have Aadhar card, you can take corona vaccine. The Bihar government has approved 10 other documents in this regard through which the beneficiaries can take the corona vaccine. These 10 documents also include PAN card and ration card.

According to the information given by the Bihar Health Department, the requirement of Aadhar card has now been abolished for taking corona vaccine in the state. Now vaccination can also be done with the help of bank passbook, driving license, MNREGA card, voter card, passport, pension card, identity card of a recognized institution, PAN card. Apart from this, the beneficiaries can take the corona vaccine on the identity card verified by the MP-MLAs.

In a review meeting last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed that people who have not been vaccinated in the state due to non-availability of Aadhaar cards, should be vaccinated even if they have other identity cards. After this, the Bihar Health Department has approved 10 documents with the help of which corona vaccine can be given.

The government became strict about the new variant of Corona

In view of the danger of Omicron in Bihar, vaccination has been intensified, while the scope of exemption given in the Corona guidelines has also been reduced by the government. The period of effective unlock in Bihar has been extended again for the next 15 days. In view of this, the Home Department has issued an order to extend the instructions issued till November 30 from December 1 to December 15. In view of the danger of Omichrome in the Crisis Management Group, some new rules have been set and their compliance has been made mandatory.

The Home Department has clarified in its order that the health department should review the arrangements of hospitals, especially the availability of oxygen and ICU, at their level. The government has also directed to increase testing and monitoring. Also, people have been warned about the possible danger of Omicron.