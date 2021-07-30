Corona Vaccine Third Shot For 60 Years Above Age Is Given In Israel

The third dose is starting from next week. Israel is going to be the first country to do so.

Jerusalem. Israel has taken a big step to get complete control over Coronavirus. Here people above 60 years of age will be given the third dose of the Corona vaccine. The third dose is starting from next week. Israel is about to become the first country to do so. So far only two shots of the vaccine have been given to the people. For this, the Health Ministry has issued a new guideline.

Israel will only give a third dose of the vaccine to people over 60 who took both doses at least 5 months ago. According to media reports, this move of the government is being seen as an attempt to slow down the spread of the delta variant. Earlier the health ministry had reported a decline in the vaccine’s effectiveness against the infection.

The effectiveness of the vaccine decreased by 16 percent within 3 months

The expert team says that data related to the efficacy of the vaccine was released during the meeting on Wednesday night. It found that the effectiveness of people above 60 who were given the vaccine in January dropped from 97 percent in April to 81 percent in July. In this, there has been a reduction in effectiveness by 16 percent in 3 months. There was no consensus of experts in this matter, mostly in favor of giving booster dose to people above 60 years of age.

the figure can reach a thousand

The number of new serious patients in Israel has increased in the past. On Monday their figure was 20. But it increased to 33 on Tuesday and reached 41 on Wednesday. Officials related to health services estimate that by the end of August, the number of serious patients may reach one thousand.

So far 19.7 crore cases have been reported from all over the world.

So far 19 crore 73 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported worldwide. 42 lakh 13 thousand people died in this epidemic. At the same time, 17 crore 82 lakh people conquered this disease. So far, 1 crore 46 lakh active cases of corona have been reported worldwide, out of which 87,074 are critical cases.