Corona Virus 20 Bollywood and Tv celebrity tested corona positive kareena kapoor to ekta kapoor.Corona Virus India 20 Bollywood and Tv celebrity tested corona positive kareena kapoor to ekta kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor also tested positive for the corona virus together. Both went into isolation at home. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya Kapoor also informed that she and her husband Karan Boolani have also been infected with the corona virus.

Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta’s family

TV actor Arjun Bijlani also told that Corona has caught him. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Nakuul Mehta also could not escape the corona virus. Recently it was reported that Nakuul Mehta’s wife and 11-month-old son also got admitted to the hospital after getting infected with corona.

Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Priya, Ranvir Shorey

Nora Fatehi was also constantly promoting her music videos. Meanwhile, she told that she is not able to get out of bed for several days. Are under the supervision of doctors. suffering from corona virus. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey also told that his son and he have become corona infected. John Abraham also shared the post on Instagram and said that he and his wife Priya have not been able to escape the corona virus due to coming in contact with a person.

Prem Chopra, Uma Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra’s Kovid test came positive and both were admitted to the hospital. In the midst of promoting Jersey, actress Mrunal Thakur also could not save herself from being a victim of Corona. Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor also said that she could not stop Kovid-19 from coming and got corona infected.

