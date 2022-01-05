Corona Virus India Amitabh Bachchan one staff member covid positive read details.

Amitabh Bachchan gave a hint in his blog

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has written in his blog, hinting at the corona positive found at home, that we follow an unknown force. Haven’t been able to find it yet. Wonder what has happened. But we are under security..till then..after this Amitabh Bachchan has written that I am dealing with some domestic covid situations. You will be connected later.

Corona test done for 31 staff

Let us inform that on Sunday, the corona test of 31 staff present in Amitabh Bachchan’s house was done. It should also be reminded that the fans are worried about the Bachchan family when a staff of Amitabh Bachchan’s house is infected with corona. In the year 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were infected with the corona virus.

Amitabh Bachchan had corona

Amitabh Bachchan had to be admitted to the hospital for a long time. Amitabh Bachchan was constantly giving information related to health while living in the hospital during isolation. After recovering from Corona, Amitabh Bachchan again returned to work. Let us tell you that the cases of Kovid are continuously coming to the fore in Bollywood. Many celebs have recently become corona positive along with Sonu Nigam, Kareena Pur Khan, Mrinal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor.